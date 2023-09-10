The Wagga Show has recorded a strong turnout despite enduring a winter-like cold snap this week.
The return of wintery conditions to the city on Friday and Saturday did little to dampen the Wagga spirit as crowds poured through the showground gates, giving organisers a pleasant surprise.
Wagga Show Society president Robert Hamilton believes the weather didn't deter too many people, estimating they saw about 10,000 showgoers pass through the gates across the two days, similar to last year's result.
Mr Hamilton said a highlight of this year's show was the livestock category and praised the schools for their high rate of participation.
"There was great participation from the schools," he said.
More broadly, Mr Hamilton said there was a high youth participation rate across various competitions at the show.
He also said it was "fantastic" to see an eight-year-old cook enter the fruitcake competition and encouraged more young people to take part in these competitions in the future.
The musical entertainment with 2020 The Voice Australia winner Lachie Gill and six-time Golden Guitar winner Amber Lawrence also proved a success.
"The entertainment was great, I believe people really enjoyed that," Mr Hamilton said.
Mr Hamilton extended his gratitude to those who helped put the show on and those who came along for the ride this week.
"I want to take the committee and the greater community for their involvement in the show," he said.
"I'd also like to thank all the exhibitors and anyone who helped support us and help put on this year's show."
With this year's event in the bag, Mr Hamilton said plans are already in the wings for the 2024 show and the committee is calling for feedback.
To provide comment and have a say for next year's show, head to the survey on the Wagga Show Society Facebook page.
