Sam Foley
Still only young but has a lot of experience and has flown under the radar this season. More often than not beats his opponent and was extremely damaging in the qualifying final win over GGGM.
Alec McCormick
Talented key defender who has been a solid addition to the Swans' side this year. Injured his hamstring in the semi-final win however is expected to play in Saturday's decider against the Bulldogs.
Nicholas Conlan
18-year-old who shows some real potential. Has more than held his own this season against his opponent and has the ability to play both through the middle or down back.
Taine Moraschi
Classy young player who always looks calm and composed whenever he has the ball in hand. Has played a couple of VFL games this season and has been in superb form since returning from that experience.
Charlie Cunial
Strong one-on-one defender who will cause headaches for whoever he is playing on. Has got a strong set of hands and uses the ball well when exiting defensive 50.
Dean Simpson
Flown under the radar this season but those at Griffith understand how important he's been. Great interceptor at half back and makes great decisions with the ball in hand.
Jay Summers
Has been extremely consistent for the Swans this season and has probably flown under the radar in many regards. Has got pace to burn and will like having some extra space to work with at Narrandera Sportsground.
Jack Rowston
Riverina League Team of the Year. Second year as captain and has been outstanding over the past two months after a somewhat slow start to the season. Will get a lot of footy across half back and through the middle.
Mason Rosengreen
Will cause headaches for Turvey Park on the wing as his speed and endurance will see him run and carry all day long. For a young player he's got a lot of confidence and is not afraid to take the game on.
Oliver Bartter
Proven big game player after being awarded best on ground in Griffith's under 17.5 premiership win last year. Contested player who isn't afraid to battle against some of the more experienced midfielders in the competition.
Henry Delves
Returned home to his junior club this season from Ainslie and has enjoyed a consistent year kicking 27 goals to date. Was hugely influential in the qualifying final win against GGGM and has the ability to do a lot of scoreboard damage quickly.
Kahlan Spencer
A star in the making for the Swans, Spencer has already played over 50 senior games despite not turning 21 until next year. Has popped up for a couple of goals in each of Griffith's two finals however will also spend some time in the middle.
James Girdler
Rugby League convert who has taken to Australian Rules Football extremely well. Has proven very hard to tackle this season and will provide plenty of pressure up forward.
James Toscan
Was talked out of possible retirement at the end of last year and has been a solid contributor in the Swans' forward line. Kicked two important goals in the semi-final win over Turvey Park and will again be dangerous in the decider.
Patrick Payne
Although primarily a key forward, Payne has shown his ability to play a number of important roles this season including filling in at centre half back and in the ruck. Great set of hands and very hard to beat in the air.
Nathan Richards
Riverina League Team of the Year. Has taken his game to another level this year and provided the Swans' mids with first use more often than not. Will look to grab the ball out of the ruck and drive it forward.
Rhys Pollock
Riverina League Team of the Year. One of the standout players in the competition this season and is equally as dangerous resting forward as he is when playing on-ball. Has received a tag more often than not in the back half of the season however has still found a way to have an impact.
Alex Page
Riverina League Team of the Year. Has been terrific over the past month and played a major part in the Swans' turnaround of form. Played more midfield minutes in recent weeks however still has the ability to go forward and kick a goal or two.
Bailey Morrissey
Made his senior debut halfway through the season and has provided some x-factor to the Swans' forward line. The teenager has played brilliantly in the Swans' two finals so far and kicked crucial goals in telling moments of the contest.
Broden Spencer
Future star of the Swans who can play anywhere on the ground. Is the Swans' youngest player but won't let the big stage get the best of him.
Daniel Peruzzi
Returned home this season after two years at Coleambally. After a somewhat slow start to the season has got himself into some strong form at the business end of the year, will go back with the flight without a second thought.
Kieran Ruyg
Another youngster who will just run all day up the wing for the Swans. Has great foot skills even when at full sprint and will keep running until the final siren.
Greg Dreyer
Guided the Swans through a couple of development seasons and has played a key role in their climb up the ladder in 2023. A senior premiership would be a fine reward for all of his hard work over the past three seasons.
