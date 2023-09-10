The campaign encouraging you to vote against the referendum this year has the easiest job in the world.
They only have to say that 'nobody knows what happens next' and then it's time for lunch and an early mark.
In truth nobody actually knows what happens next, any number of terrible or amazing things might happen each time you walk out of the house. Yet we still do.
In actual fact, the referendum isn't about any of the alleged scenarios put forward by the no campaign, it's actually about whether we're happy with the status quo.
Should we recognise that Indigenous people were here before European colonisation in the founding document of the nation, and then should there be a committee giving advice to the government about issues facing them? That's it. All manner of malarkey has been spread by people using fear, uncertainty and doubt.
Now, it's fine to keep the status quo, no problems. You're going to be asked for your opinion on October 14 and your decision is yours to make.
But to make that decision based on the scurrilous lies - and they won't be dignified in this piece - or to make a decision based on ignorance and stereotypes is doing all Australians a disservice.
Remember the question is about whether to acknowledge there were Indigenous people on this continent in the constitution and to design a committee of them to give advice to the government.
The Prime Minister has, in a sense, allowed fear, uncertainty and doubt to fester because it's up to the nation's politicians to decide what the committee looks like, and how it gives advice.
Just like the 1967 referendum - it didn't solve all of the problems faced or experienced by our Indigenous community. The Voice won't solve all problems either, but it is a single step forward.
The advice given by the Voice to Parliament is advice. Plenty of agencies, departments, inquiries and Royal Commissions give advice and recommendations. So the Voice is only a small step forward for Indigenous reconciliation. It's the smallest possible step that could be made.
If the can is kicked down the road on October 14, it will come back. Holding back the tide only works for so long. Instead of voting from a place of ignorance, you can find, read, download and listen to the Uluru Statement here: ulurustatement.org
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.