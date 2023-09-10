Hundreds of people flocked to Wagga's Bolton Park as the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation Skin Check Truck rolled into the city.
More than 250 people turned out on Friday and Saturday to receive free skin cancer checks in a 13.4-metre- long truck that features photos of 86 people who have passed away to melanoma.
Charity founder and melanoma survivor Jay Allen said the truck drew a lot of community interest, with people waiting for them when they arrived.
Mr Allen had the idea to start the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation Skin Cancer Truck after he was diagnosed with stage three melanoma at just 32 years of age in 2008.
The former truck driver hopes the initiative will save lives and provide much-needed support to dermatologists across the country.
Mr Allen said the trip to Wagga proved particularly helpful for one patient, who discovered what appeared to be a melanoma, while it gave many others peace of mind, including one woman who brought three young children in on Saturday.
"She can't afford to get a skin check for all of her family and she told us it was unbelievable we were providing this service for free," he said.
Mr Allen said giving that family peace of mind was "exactly what this is all about".
Already the truck has garnered so much interest from across the nation it is booked out for the rest of 2023, but Mr Allen said Wagga is in its sights to return in the near future.
"We're aiming to come back in six months' time ... to [continue] to provide the Wagga community with free skin checks," he said.
