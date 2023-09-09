TOM Yates was always coming home to The Rock-Yerong Creek this season, but a premiership medal to finish with certainly made his return even sweeter.
Yates grabbed his eighth premiership medal as the Magpies outlasted Northern Jets by seven points in the Farrer League grand final at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Yates put in a vintage display through the midfield to cap off a fine year in his return to TRYC.
The success was his fourth premiership at the Magpies to go alongside three senior and one reserve grade flag at Albury Tigers in the Ovens and Murray League.
"I've been very lucky," is all Yates could say.
Yates was pleased to be part of the latest chapter of premiership success at TRYC.
"It's good, it's good for the club, good for the community," Yates said.
"We spoke before the game and we want to do it for everyone down there at The Rock, all the volunteers and all the rest and it's unreal, good for all the boys who have never won one and obviously the disappointment of last year too so she's going to be a big couple of days with both grades."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Yates, a former coach of the Magpies, returned home this season after two years at Turvey Park.
His body never allowed him to get going in the Riverina League, making his decision to return a straight forward one.
"Yeah, I was always going to come home. My body let me down last year," he said.
"Turvey are going well, fingers crossed they can have a win (on Sunday) and win the flag as well.
"But at my age, it was time to come home or I was going to be playing forever."
Yates was one of the standouts of the Magpies midfield but was impressed by the evenness of the team's effort on the big day.
"I thought I was a bit quiet myself," he said.
"To be honest, it was a pretty even spread. No one really stood out, which was good, everyone performed well and that's obviously why we got the result."
