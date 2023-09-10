Live coverage: September 10 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It's an all Sunday blog which means the business end of the season is really upon us.
In Group Nine Kangaroos are looking to win through to their first Group Nine grand final since 2009 but standing in their way at Twickenham is Temora looking to secure their first title since 2006 and finals win since 2007.
In the Riverina League, Turvey Park are looking to hit back from their loss last week and end Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's premiership defence at Robertson Oval.
It's finals time in Football Wagga as well with Hanwood and Lake Albert playing off for a place in the grand final while Tolland and Leeton United are looking to stay in the title hunt.
Follow all the action.
