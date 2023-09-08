Farrer League grand final day live coverage

It might be cold outside but the action is sure to be hot on Farrer League grand final day.
After falling short last year, The Rock-Yerong Creek are looking to go one better.
Standing in their way is the Northern Jets riding on a high of two straight finals wins to make it through to their grand final win in 16 years.
The bounce is set for 2.45pm.
However the footy action kicks off with Marrar looking to finish off a good season in the under 18s when they take on North Wagga at 9.30am.
Charles Sturt University are also looking to go one better when they take on The Rock-Yerong Creek in reserve grade.
There's plenty of action on the netball court as well with North Wagga looking to defend their crown when they take on Temora.
The A grade grand final is set to start at 2.10pm.
The under 17s kicks starts the day with Barellan taking on Temora from 9am.
Temora will also play in the C grade grand final up against Charles Sturt University.
The Bushpigs are also in action against Barellan in B grade before taking on Northern Jets in A Reserve.
