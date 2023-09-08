The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Farrer League grand final day live coverage

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 9 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Follow all the action of Farrer Legaue grand final day.
Follow all the action of Farrer Legaue grand final day.

It might be cold outside but the action is sure to be hot on Farrer League grand final day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.