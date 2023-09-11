The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga businesses divided over contentious highway roundabout plans

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gumly Trading Post owner Natalie Crocker said the proposed roundabout would mean the death of her business. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Gumly Trading Post owner Natalie Crocker said the proposed roundabout would mean the death of her business. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A Wagga business-owner has spoken out of the devastating impact a proposed highway roundabout could have if it goes ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.