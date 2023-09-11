A Wagga business-owner has spoken out of the devastating impact a proposed highway roundabout could have if it goes ahead.
The Gumly Trading Post has served travellers passing through the region for years, but owner Natalie Crocker said all that could change if a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Bakers Lane and the Sturt Highway is approved.
Plans to build the roundabout are part of a Civil and Civic development application for a business park subdivision at 3870 Sturt Highway, Gumly - which is on public exhibition until Wednesday - and has divided residents of the area.
"[This roundabout] will close my business," Ms Crocker said.
She said the post office would also be forced to shut, affecting not only her but the 580 Australia Post customers serviced by the place since it opened in the 1950s.
Ms Crocker has had a long association with the business - which also incorporates take away meals, a convenience store and a bottle shop - owning it for the past six years and being a part of it for the past 18 years.
She said it attracts many travellers and truck drivers due to its location, but fears putting a roundabout on her doorstep will force customers to park much further away, driving people from the shop.
"The roundabout will be positioned right in front of my store, which will stop people parking out there," she said.
"It will cut off access to this convenient store and it won't be convenient anymore."
Ms Crocker also raised concern about the constant screech of truck brakes the roundabout would create as the heavy vehicles are forced to slow down and the impact this would have on the elderly residents who live in the strip of houses beside the trading post.
But owner of neighbouring business Wagga Caravan Centre Jack Hillis believes the intersection is dangerous and welcomes the proposed upgrade.
With the ongoing development of the nearby Governor's Hill Estate, Mr Hillis has noticed a marked rise in the volume of traffic at the intersection over the past 18 months.
"I think [a roundabout] makes the intersection better for everyone," Mr Hillis said.
"There are safety concerns for everyone trying to get out of Bakers Lane because it's an extremely busy stretch of road."
Mr Hillis said with the increased amount of traffic at the Riverina Marine Centre precinct, a roundabout would make the intersection "much better", especially for those towing caravans.
Responding to claims the roundabout would impact traffic at the trading post, Civil and Civic managing director Ben Moseley said trucks already don't park outside the shop.
Mr Moseley said trucks stop at four locations along the highway near the trading post and the proposed roundabout would not remove any of them.
"[Putting in a roundabout] actually creates another truck stop in Bakers Lane north that has been designed and built to suit B-doubles and B-triples," he said.
He said the new stop would provide "additional capacity for truck parking... less than 50 metres from the shop."
In addressing concerns around noise from trucks braking through the night, Mr Moseley said they had committed to providing a neighbouring residence with double glazed windows.
