A forced break late in the season may prove to have been a blessing in disguise for young Turvey Park forward Baxter Wallett.
Wallett was struck down with a calf and ankle injury during the Bulldogs' round 15 clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park which saw him miss Turvey Park's last two games of the home and away season.
While frustrated to have missed a couple of games, Wallett believes the forced break may have done him the world of good.
"It's always frustrating to miss games," Wallett said.
"But I'd been carrying that ankle for a while and I'm just happy now that it's fixed itself.
"Having those couple of games off probably wouldn't have hurt in just getting my body right for the end of the season."
The Bulldogs made the tough call to bring Wallett back through reserve grade on the weekend and he excelled on his return kicking six goals in their win over Griffith.
The young forward enjoyed being back on the footy field, especially after being sidelined for just over a month.
"I loved it," he said.
"Just back playing footy after five weeks off or so, having a run around with mates and playing footy in general was a massive win.
"So I was very happy to do that."
Last season was a breakout year for Wallett who finished 2022 with 42 goals from 17 games and he was also crowned the Riverina League's Football Rising Star.
However this season has seen Wallett take on a different role in the forward line which he believes has helped make him a more well rounded player.
"I've had a different role this year in the team," he said.
"I'm very happy with how the year has gone and I'm happy with how the boys have played.
"We're minor premiers and it's just one of them years where you look at it not from from an individual perspective it's more of a whole and about team success.
"The way the team has gone I couldn't be much happier or prouder of them."
Brad Ashcroft has been the primary target for the Bulldogs this season when entering forward 50 however is no certainty to take his place in the side for Sunday's preliminary final clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
If required, Wallett believes he is more than capable of stepping up and being the primary target if Ashcroft is unable to play against the Lions.
"If they need me to be the main man, I'll be the main man," he said.
"But even somewhere else, I'm happy to play anywhere.
"I'm comfortable playing back line or forward line, anywhere they put me I'll always give 110 per cent."
The Bulldogs are looking to qualify for their first grand final since 2010 and Wallett confirmed there was a fair bit of excitement building at the kennel.
"We're real excited and up and about and there's good energy going around the club," he said.
"Not just the team and the playing group, but also the supporters and it's a real good vibe."
The Bulldogs and Lions currently have one win apiece after their two contests so far this season and Wallett was predicting another tough battle on Sunday.
"They're a very physical team," he said.
"They've been the benchmark side for a couple of years now.
"They're a very good and physical side and I'm very keen to play against them."
The Bulldogs were no match for Griffith in the second semi-final on Saturday as they put forward a rare dismal performance.
Wallett was confident that the Bulldogs could respond strongly and believed they could book their spot in the grand final.
"I think if we can go out and execute our game plan and play our style of footy then we should hand it to them," he said.
"It'll be a tough contest and it always is as it's finals footy, it's a different atmosphere than regular season games.
"But if we just stick to our style of footy and play our game then I think that's where we will tear them apart."
