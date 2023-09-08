The Daily Advertiser
100 NSW SES Volunteer called up as evening storm rocks Riverina

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated September 8 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:30pm
SES volunteers clear a fallen tree from roads near Tumut after Thursday night's storm. Picture by NSW SES - Tumut Unit
Stormy weather has left a trail of destruction across the Riverina for 100 emergency volunteers to clean up as the storm season gets under way.

