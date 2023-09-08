Stormy weather has left a trail of destruction across the Riverina for 100 emergency volunteers to clean up as the storm season gets under way.
Dozens of State Emergency Service worked through Thursday night and into Friday morning to deal with the aftermath of damage in 22 callouts, SES southern zone commander Ben Pickup said.
High winds ripped down trees on properties and roads and left a trail of leaking roofs, tiles, gutters and loose tins across the Riverina and the south west slopes.
The Tumut, Griffith, Tocumwal and Cowra areas were hardest hit, and while Wagga did see significant rain and lighting caused by the stormfront it escaped relatively unscathed.
"Last night we saw a broad storm front come across the Riverina and South West Slopes," Chief Superintendent Pickup said.
Volunteers were quick to respond to callouts when the front hit on Thursday, and were continuing repairs in Friday's chilly conditions that brought frigid temperatures and chance of snow.
"There's also the risk in Tumut and the Snow Valleys areas of low level snowfalls overnight [Friday] and into [Saturday] from this cold front which has moved in," Mr Pickup.
