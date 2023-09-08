Turvey Park defender Cleo Buttifant is one of 83 young athletes that have been invited to attend the upcoming 2023 AFLW Draft Combine.
Buttifant starred for the Allies throughout their recent U18's Girls AFL National Championships campaign and thus rocketed herself right into draft contention.
Poised to be a potential top 15 pick, Buttifant will have the opportunity to impress recruiters at the New South Wales combine to be held on Monday September 25 at Sydney Olympic Park.
Physical testing to be conducted at the combine includes the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
Buttifant is one of three GWS Giants Academy players attending the combine alongside Ainslie's Sophia de Castella and Ulladulla's Melanie Staunton.
The news follows on from the recent announcement that Coolamon's Charlie McCormack and Turvey Park's Harvey Thomas have been invited to attend one of the 2023 AFL State Draft Combines.
The pair will head to Margaret Court Arena on Sunday October 8 to undergo testing alongside fellow invitees from the ACT, Queensland, Tasmania, NSW and Victoria.
