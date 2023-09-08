The Daily Advertiser
Cleo Buttifant is one of 83 young athletes that have been invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 8 2023 - 2:05pm
Turvey Park's Cleo Buttifant has been invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine to be held in late September. Picture by Madeline Begley
Turvey Park defender Cleo Buttifant is one of 83 young athletes that have been invited to attend the upcoming 2023 AFLW Draft Combine.

