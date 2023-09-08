The Daily Advertisersport
Adam Flagg proves his fitness to return for grand final

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
September 8 2023 - 2:00pm
After missing the preliminary final with a hamstring injury, Adam Flagg has proven his fitness and will line up for Northern Jets in the Farrer League grand final on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Adam Flagg is looking to keep up his 100 per cent winning strike rate in grand finals after overcoming a hamstring injury to take his place for the Northern Jets.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

