Adam Flagg is looking to keep up his 100 per cent winning strike rate in grand finals after overcoming a hamstring injury to take his place for the Northern Jets.
The Jets have received a big boost on the eve of the Farrer League grand final with his inclusion in the side.
Flagg was in doubt after picking an issue in the win against Charles Sturt University a fortnight ago.
He missed last week's preliminary final victorya over Marrar, but the 29-year-old has proven his fitness and will start off the bench against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Flagg feels he can make a real impact in the club's first grand final in 16 years.
"It was a little misdiagnosed at the start and they were saying it was worse than it was but I went and got a scan and got a good result there," Flagg said.
"I've just been looking after it and I will be fine.
"There's no excuses."
READ MORE
The 29-year-old was part of Lavington's 2019 premiership in the Ovens and Murray League and kicked around 150 goals in his almost decade-long tenure on the border.
Flagg has struggled with injury issues since returning to his home club last year.
However he felt like he had rediscovered his form in the finals series.
"Ever since I've come home I haven't had a good base of a pre-season to keep injuries away," Flagg said.
"It's been a bit frustrating but I built into some good form in those first couple of finals.
"I'm pretty bullish I can make a fair impact on the weekend."
He's hoping the whole side can embrace the buzz around the club and finish their first finals campaign in seven years on the ultimate high.
Especially coming into the grand final as the underdogs.
"The whole district is getting right around it and it's been great," Flagg said.
"A lot of people have connections with the actual players and that makes it really exciting.
"People are coming to footy training that we haven't seen in years so it makes the buzz special.
"All the pressure is on The Rock, they've been the best side all year and we get a free shot at them and can come out and play an exciting brand of footy.
"Either way with the result the district is pretty proud to even make the grand final so we can go in with that freedom."
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper is thrilled to have Flagg fit to take his place.
Especially with so many of the side preparing for their first senior grand final.
"Flaggy is a massive in for us as he offers a fair bit of knowledge and experience around finals footy," Harper said.
"Not to mention he's a pretty gun left-footer who can start at centre half-forward or you can put him at centre half-back.
"It's a massive boost for us."
It sees Henry Grinter drop out of the side after initially being named on an extended interchange.
"Unfortunately it was a tough call and one no coach really likes making," Harper said.
"It makes for a stressful week but we've had to leave someone out.
"Henry Grinter did a massive job for us last week but his hamstring has pulled up a bit sore during the week so he's made way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.