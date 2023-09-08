Wagga brothers Angus and Hunter Behnke are excited to be among those selected for the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) PURSU32+ talent program.
The Brothers are two of five young Riverina athletes selected for the high performance program.
Fellow cyclists Sydney Chitterden and Cootamundra's Lexie Phillips were also selected as was up and coming rugby union star Georgie Hayes.
The program which is set to consist of a series of camps and online webinars has been designed to help young regional athletes get the support and guidance they need to help them progress to be able to compete at an elite level.
Eventually there are hopes that athletes selected in the program would potentially be able to represent Australia at the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic games that are being held in Brisbane.
Angus is a rising star in cross-country cycling and he revealed that the Olympic Games have been on his radar for about 12 months now.
"As soon as I did my first XC race and I started doing alright at them I noticed that XC was one of the big parts in the Olympics," Angus said.
"Then after I won the nationals out at Pomi, one of my main goals was to make it to the Olympics."
Just shy of 40 athletes attended the first camp that was held last weekend in Sydney and Angus believes that being part of the program will be extremely beneficial.
"It will definitely help me a lot as they will help build me as an athlete," he said.
"They will take care of me and they will help me get to places if I need."
In addition to being excited about his own selection, Angus was also thrilled to hear of his brothers selection and those of good friends Sydney and Lexie.
"It was very good when I heard that we were both selected meaning that we could both help each other and work together," he said.
"Then there's also Sydney Chitterden and Lexie Phillips so there was four people from Wagga for cycling that made the program which was good.
"It was good to know I have a couple of mates there."
Hunter was also pretty excited to be selected and noted that it's quite an honour to be one of only 43 athletes chosen to participate in the program.
"When I heard the news I was so happy," Hunter said.
"I was so keen for it to get underway and the first day of testing was so good.
"I'm pretty proud of it as well, I'm one of only 40 something kids in Australia so I'm pretty happy."
It's been a busy year for Hunter on the bike and after a slow start he's now happy with his most recent performances.
"It started off a bit slow with not too many decent placings," he said.
"But after a while I've picked up a couple of wins and a couple of podiums and it's been going alright."
