Kangaroos out to make most of second chance after first loss

Kangaroos are looking to bounce back to winning ways to secure their place in the leaguetag grand final.
The Wagga club suffered their first loss of the season against Temora in the major semi-final at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Coach Paul Watson hopes it can be a result to get them back on track.
He's certainly been impressed with how the side has responded to the loss.
"You never want to lose but I'm hoping it's a loss we needed to have just to kick us back into gear," Watson said.
"It was a bit disappointing as I thought we were ready but came up against a red-hot team.
"They put a number on us really.
"The girls were pretty disappointed with their efforts on the weekend but preparation has been fantastic so hopefully all things work out for us on the weekend."
The contrast of the speed of play of the Dragons and Kangaroos was one of the big differences last week.
It's something Watson wants to see improve.
"I think we were flat against Temora and they played an extremely fast game and we just couldn't recover," he said.
"We've been working on our speed in attack and our defence through the middle of the field was a little bit disappointing, it certainly wasn't at the standard it has been throughout the year on Sunday.
"It's been our focus.
"We want to focus on the positives and want to make sure we turn up in the right headspace."
Standing in their way is the most dominant side in the history of the competition.
Brothers are chasing an 11th grand final appearance when the two teams clash at Twickenham on Sunday.
Kangaroos have scored two big wins over their crosstown rivals so far this season.
However Watson is wary of the form their rivals bring into the clash after scoring their first win over a top-three side all season last week.
"They have been the form team probably over the last 10 years and do know how to get to a grand final and also win them so we are going to need to be at our best to knock them off," he said.
"They have really played well. I've been watching them over the last month or two and they've improved like every team but they have really improved their own game.
"They will be difficult opponents."
