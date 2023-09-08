The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Farrer League grand final teams

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell with Northern Jets coach Jack Harper ahead of the Farrer League grand final.
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell with Northern Jets coach Jack Harper ahead of the Farrer League grand final.

The Rock-Yerong Creek v Northern Jets

Saturday, Robertson Oval, 2.45pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.