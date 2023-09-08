Farrer League grand final teams

Saturday, Robertson Oval, 2.45pm
TRYC
B: M Stephenson, C Cool, W Adams
HB: A Ridley, N Budd, L Lupton
C: J Hancock, R Budd, S Williams
HF: T Hannam, D Biermann, T Yates
F: D Roberts, J Roberts, S Wolter
Foll: M Parks, C Diessel, C Steele
Int: J Kemp, R Kirkwood, T Post
Northern Jets
B: Max Tidd, Mitch Doyle, Josh Avis
HB: Brad McKinnon , Nate Doyle, Sam Fisher
C: Tom Alexander, Mitch Haddrill, Harry Roscarel
HF: Hamish Gaynor , Jack Harper , Tom Roscarel
F: Jack Fisher, Chris Bell, Ryan Cox
Foll: Lachie Jones, Jerry Lucas, Len Haddrill
Int: (from) Taylor Heath, Adam Flagg, Sam Clemson, Henry Grinter
Saturday, Robertson Oval, 12pm
CSU
B: H Morrison, J Vogan, A James
HB: D Kennedy, Z Stewart, M Burgess
C: E Freemantle, J Raves, M Moorse
HF: W Devere, S Severin, S Marsden
F: S Holgate, R McNab, J Bowditch
Foll: J McKay, J Lawton, D McPhail
Int: H Armstrong, S Byrnes, S Crozier, T Vallance
Emg: R Feurherdt, A Bartter, O Goulder
TRYC
B: J Merrills, L Bruckner, L Driscoll
HB: J Cool, J Gowland, A Meyers
C: J Prestage, H White, C Brown
HF: C Terlich, W Bauer, C Woods
F: D Pieper, D Selby, A Adams
Foll: J Adams, M Cummins, D Choy
Int: (from) B Merrills, B Ball, C Diessel, G Pike, B Aiken, R Williams
Saturday, Robertson Oval, 9.30am
MARRAR
B: J Withers, F Morton, J Angel
HB: M White, L Bruce, C Tuilakeba
C: K Lawler, L Higman, C Byrnes
HF: J Guthrie, C Walker, T Withers
F: L Dicker, Z Walker, J Oliver
Foll: C Walshe, B Limbrick, I Davey
Int: R Smith, J Saffery, C Davey, J Brooks, I Bloor, C Richardson
