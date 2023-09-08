The Rock-Yerong Creek's Mitchell Stephenson is hoping he can claim a second premiership win in what could be his final game of senior football.
Stephenson has been playing first grade for the best part of 16 years and he revealed in the lead-up to Saturday's grand final that the decider at Robertson Oval could be his final game.
"I've kind of thought about it but haven't really made a decision yet as such," Stephenson said.
"I'm not really sure and I'll see how the weekend goes I suppose."
After making his senior debut back in 2008 with Coolamon, Stephenson has gone on to play a further 181 games in first grade with a handful of clubs including Marrar, Wodonga and finally the Magpies.
It was with the Hoppers that Stephenson claimed premiership success, playing an important role in their 2013 triumph.
Stephenson will line up in his fourth grand final on Saturday against Northern Jets and he's excited to be playing in another decider.
"Yeah it's not something that comes around every year for everyone," he said.
"You've got to make the most of the opportunity, it might be my fourth one now and I've only won one.
"So it's something you've got to make the most of while you can."
Currently sitting with a 1-2 record in grand finals, Stephenson was hopeful he could level that ledger this weekend.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"You don't want to be playing in more losers than winners that's for sure, so that's definitely the goal this week for myself.
"Then for the team it's something we've been working towards."
It was a somewhat slow start to the season for Stephenson, who admitted that it took him a while to make the decision to go around again this year.
"It was a kind of slow start to the year for myself," he said.
"I was kind of umming and ahing about it, but once it came around I got interested again which I thought I would.
"But I've enjoyed the year absolutely, I'm pretty happy that I did make the decision to play."
The Magpies have two sides competing for premierships on Saturday as their reserve grade side also goes up against Charles Sturt University.
To celebrate the occasion, decorations have been put up in the main street of The Rock showcasing the town's support of the Magpies.
Organised by Liana Magrath, trees in Urana Street have black and white jerseys representing each player in each of the two Magpies' grand final sides.
Stephenson lives in the The Rock and said it was great to see the local support ahead of Farrer League grand final day.
"We've each got a number on the trees and because the ones and twos got in everyone got their own tree," he said.
"The town does rally behind the football a bit and it's kind of like the lifeblood of the town like a lot of small towns I suppose.
"It's all very good out here at the moment."
Although getting the job done in each of their previous two clashes against the Jets, Stephenson agreed that it would be a very tight contest at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
"Yeah I think it will," he said.
"They've been pretty impressive and they've put away a side by 100 in CSU who we've lost to this year.
"So they've been pretty impressive through the finals even though they did have that loss to Marrar.
"But it was a bit of a treacherous day, bad weather and it was wet so those games can go either way.
"Their last two games in particular have been pretty impressive I'd say."
