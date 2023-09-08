Riverina League teams - preliminary final

Sunday 2.15pm at Robertson Oval
TURVEY PARK
B: D Irvine, T Doyle, L McRae
HB: J Haggar, A Emery, J Ashcroft
C: L Mazzocchi, E Weidemann, H Stapleton
HF: J Glanvill, R Weidemann, J Margosis
F: B Wallett, B Ashcroft, H Smith
Foll: A Forato, L Fellow, C Dooley
Int: L Leary, B Lewington, J Peters, M Ness
GGGM
B: T Quinn, J Walsh, J Sase
HB: S Martyn, H Carr, K Watts
C: J Taylor, K Mahon, C Krebser
HF: J McCaig, B Walsh, J Lander
F: S Butterfield, J Peck, J Connolly
Foll: J Olsson, M Hamblin, A Proctor
Int: J Sullivan, L Parker, S Hamblin, Z Burhop
Sunday 12.10pm at Robertson Oval
COLLINGULLIE-GP
B: D DeJong, P Woods, D Kennedy
HB: T Hines, D Carroll, K Sykes
C: T Wichman, Z Billingham, O Wichman
HF: B Williams, S Durnan, M Geppert
F: B Ryan, M Geppert, R Davis
Foll: Z Edwards, Z Burkinshaw,T Banks,
Int: T Fitzgerald, M Ryan, H Hugler, W Hughes
TURVEY PARK
B: J Cunningham, K Smith, G Charleson
HB: B Harmer, J Armstrong, L Quilter
C: D Smith, H Woods, J Cole
HF: S Jones, O Jenkins, J Cain
F: J Brooks, B Ochieng, J Smith
Foll: H Voss, J Moroney, R Leary
Int: C Harmer, M Ness, H Cook, M Jenkins
Sunday 10.00am at Robertson Oval
WAGGA TIGERS
B: D Howard, G Lyons, L Brett
HB: T Flanigan, L Field, H Heazelwood
C: E Thomsen, M Ryan, B Barac
HF: C Chobdzynski, R Hulm, S Clarke
F: O Spackman, M Pavitt, B Walker
Foll: J Hinds, O Whalan, E Middleton
Int: A Singh, C Wadley, A Grintell, J Lucas, B Browning
TURVEY PARK
B: H Rynehart, G Von Marburg, J O'Connor
HB: L Livio, A Weightman, N Wetherill
C: J Preston, T Wilson, J Butt
HF: B Quilter, H Isaac, S Stout
F: J Stockton, W Voss, C Stratton
Foll: A Jenkins, H Keough, P Bryant
Int: J Wallett, H Higgins, H Curry, A Wolter, B Toohey, W Scott
