EXPERIENCED umpire Troy Mavroudis will officiate his first Farrer League grand final on Saturday.
Mavroudis has been given the nod alongside Nathan Brookes and Andrew Tough for the first grade clash against The Rock-Yerong Creek and Northern Jets at Robertson Oval.
Mavroudis, AFL NSW-ACT's umpiring coordinator for regional NSW and ACT, has been regarded as one of AFL Riverina's best in recent seasons and was convinced to accept a grand final position this year. He is a former AFL goal umpire.
It will be Mavroudis and Tough's first senior grand final, while it will be Brookes' first Farrer decider after officiating the Riverina League last year.
Basil Shani-Baqi and Lee Barclay have been named as goal umpires, while Haelan Stockton, Thomas Francis, Tom Hicks and Lenny Pieper are the boundary umpires.
Symon Tardrew is the emergency umpire.
