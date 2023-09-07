The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Troy Mavroudis, Nathan Brookes and Andrew Tough named Farrer League grand final umpires

MM
By Matt Malone
September 8 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former AFL goal umpire Troy Mavroudis will be one of the three centrals in charge of Saturday's Farrer League grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley
Former AFL goal umpire Troy Mavroudis will be one of the three centrals in charge of Saturday's Farrer League grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley

EXPERIENCED umpire Troy Mavroudis will officiate his first Farrer League grand final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.