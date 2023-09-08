Order, education are the keys to a better future for PNG | Wheeler's Wisdom

I visited PNG several times in the early 2000s when one of my daughters was living there. The people were very friendly. I was amazed at the happy way PNG citizens seem to go about their daily life. However crime is rife, even in Port Moresby itself. I was held up at gunpoint at a popular tourist site by a couple of gun and machete-wielding men who spoke only in grunts. I overheard two married women talking in a homewares store about a terrifying experience at night, where a "raskal" had tried to climb over their home security fence. An electric wire on top of the household barrier is not an unusual accessory.