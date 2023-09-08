Order, education are the keys to a better future for PNG | Wheeler's Wisdom

The violence now happening in Papua New Guinea's highlands should worry us all. Any instability could lead to political unrest in Australia's nearest neighbour. After all, PNG is as close as five kilometres from Boigu, Australia's nearest inhabited island.
PNG was once an Australian colony. The League of Nations passed German New Guinea to Australia for administration after World War I. The southern part, known as British New Guinea, was formally administered by Australia from 1906.
After World War II, the territory of Papua New Guinea came into being. The Whitlam government rushed PNG to independence in 1975. Australia left PNG with a fully-fledged democratically elected parliament, as well as infrastructure to kick-start their economy.
PNG is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations. Australia still provides much of PNG's development finance, although lately China is expanding its influence.
I visited PNG several times in the early 2000s when one of my daughters was living there. The people were very friendly. I was amazed at the happy way PNG citizens seem to go about their daily life. However crime is rife, even in Port Moresby itself. I was held up at gunpoint at a popular tourist site by a couple of gun and machete-wielding men who spoke only in grunts. I overheard two married women talking in a homewares store about a terrifying experience at night, where a "raskal" had tried to climb over their home security fence. An electric wire on top of the household barrier is not an unusual accessory.
While I was there in about 2004 incoming Governor-General Sir Paulias Matane had a half-page article in one of the local papers, in which he pondered whether Australia had given PNG independence too soon. In 2009 during an Independence Day speech, Sir Paulias said, "I am aware that roads and bridges have deteriorated since independence, while schools, hospitals and government facilities have also reached a point of disrepair... this leaves us no other choices but to make the hard decisions on reinvesting in creating an enabling environment. Silver, gold, gas and oil will end some day, but roads, bridges, and facilities, will remain with us.
"Before development can occur, peace, order and security must be restored and maintained," Sir Paulias said.
It has become fashionable to use the word "colonialism" in a negative way, but for some countries where development and the modern age came late, colonial governments were a force for good. Australia certainly tried hard.
PNG's first PM, Sir Michael Somare, was back in office while I was there. He was campaigning to have all school lessons taught in English. He wanted PNG citizens to think higher than playing rugby league for Queensland. He insisted, correctly, that no-one could aspire to a better job, or to higher education, unless they were fluent in English.
A plumber at the compound where I was staying invited me to visit his village. A Catholic parish in Sydney was sponsoring the new school. I wrote in the Riverina Weekender at that time that his village was like paradise, with pigs, a large vegetable garden, and coconut trees. His shed was plastered with Queensland rugby league posters. His community demanded English in their school, but he said in the Highlands most of the people spoke tribal dialects.
Some commentators during the Matildas' games said that Mary Fowler was from PNG. Not so: Originally from Cairns, her mother came from Port Moresby, her father from Ireland. At age 10 Mary was in the Queensland under 12s. In early teens she spent three years in the Netherlands and can speak Dutch fluently. Her professional career includes Manchester United. Perhaps Mary will be a role model for PNG girls: speak world languages and the whole world can be yours.
