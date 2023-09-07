The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Blake has eyes on Leonard Cup as Tolland get ready to kick off finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 7 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland haven't got a win over Hanwood yet this season but coach Bernadette Blake is confident her side will go well on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Tolland haven't got a win over Hanwood yet this season but coach Bernadette Blake is confident her side will go well on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

They've been fighting for the top spot all season and Tolland are hopeful to get a full ride into the Leonard Cup grand final with a win over Hanwood on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.