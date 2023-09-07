Blake has eyes on Leonard Cup as Tolland get ready to kick off finals

They've been fighting for the top spot all season and Tolland are hopeful to get a full ride into the Leonard Cup grand final with a win over Hanwood on Sunday.
After missing out on finals last season, coach Bernadette Blake said her team is hungry for a win.
"Last year the girls missed out, and it was the first time in yonks that a Tolland team hasn't made it," Blake said.
"It is really exciting, the main goal was work on getting to the finals, and now we'll take each week as it comes.
"We'll set a new goal depending on what happens this week, but obviously you want to make that big day but you have to take each week as it comes, because it's going to be a big challenge."
Tolland haven't been able to get a win over Hanwood in their three meetings this season, though they've made a good run at them.
Going down 4-2 and 7-5 in their first two meetings of the year, the Wolves are no strangers to scoring goals against the top side.
Disappointed with their most recent 4-0 meeting, Blake said injuries and many players backing up from second grade left them exposed.
Hungry and with their best 11 available, Blake won't let past results predict Sunday's outcome, feeling they don't represent how close in skill the sides really are.
"We're going to have to be at our absolute best, which we haven't been yet when we've played them," she said.
"A week or so ago we got some not-so-great news that Lizzie Read, she's been one of the best players in the competition for years, the heart of our team, is out with injury, and we also lost our goal keeper so one of our reserve grade keepers has stepped up, Madeleine Steele.
"I really think she's going to do a pretty good job, she used to be a junior at the club, and I'm hoping she's looking forward to the opportunity.
"We've still got so much depth, and we have all year, the times we've played Hanwood we've juggled helping out both Madden and Leonard, so we've had really tired legs when we've played."
Feeling that enjoying their time on the field will be a key factor in getting the job done, Blake wants her team to have fun on Sunday.
Working all year to earn themselves a second finals chance if they need it, she said there'll be no hard feelings if they have to take the scenic route to this year's grand final.
With strong numbers attending training this week, Blake said there's an excitement in the air not just within the team but at the club.
Finding success throughout the year Tolland have seven sides across their junior and senior club playing in finals.
Blake said this season has been a well earned reward for players who have stuck with the club through the ups and downs.
Tolland play Hanwood in the first round of Leonard Cup finals on Sunday at 11am at Rawlings Park.
