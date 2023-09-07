Bonza says its direct flight between Albury and the Gold Coast, which begins on November 15, has become the most popular booking in and out of its Gold Coast base.
But the budget carrier is still waiting for Civil Aviation Safety Authority approval for the route.
Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said approval was a "routine process" just before the airline announced a 20 per cent discount deal for "infrequent flyers".
"Following on from the continued success of the Albury-Sunshine Coast route, the Gold Coast to Albury route is already our most popular route in both directions for our Gold Coast base," Ms Povey said.
"The Civil Aviation Safety Authority does incredibly important work regulating aviation in Australia and we respect the process we're working through with them.
"Having worked successfully with CASA on all our other route launches we are very familiar with these routine processes that happen when an airline starts new routes.
"We are humbled by the ongoing support from the Albury community and the team at Albury airport."
"This is about the infrequent flyer, less about points or status and all about real deals and savings," Ms Povey said.
"We're firmly focused on infrequent travellers who want to get from A to B without it costing a packet."
All of Bonza's 18 destinations and 34 routes are on sale but Bonza has advised travellers may need to reload their Bonza apps to access new flight routes.
