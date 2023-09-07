The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Bonza marks November 15 as first flight date for Albury-Gold Coast route

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
September 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bonza says its direct flight between Albury and the Gold Coast, which begins on November 15, has become the most popular booking in and out of its Gold Coast base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.