Wagga greyhound trainer Ben Talbot keeps pursuing Million Dollar Chase dream

By Michael Cowley
September 8 2023 - 11:00am
Ben Talbot with Myrniong Magic after winning the first Million Dollar Chase heat at Wagga in 2018. Photo supplied
The slogan for the inaugural Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase back in 2018 was 'Dream It. Chase It'.

