The slogan for the inaugural Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase back in 2018 was 'Dream It. Chase It'.
Ever since that first regional heat of the series was held in his hometown of Wagga, that's exactly what Ben Talbot has been doing.
In fact, Talbot holds the honour of winning the very first heat of the series held in Wagga five years ago with Myrniong Magic.
He didn't make it through to the semi-finals that year but has continued to dream and chase and qualified two runners, Cawbourne Hooper and Dana Maggie, for last year's semi-finals at Wentworth Park.
"It is a massive thrill to get through to the semi-finals," Talbot said.
"It's what we aim to do. And if you can get there, you think to yourself: 'I must be doing something right; I'm standing there alongside the likes of Andy Lord and Anthony Azzopardi.' It's validation that you're doing it right.
"In the Million Dollar Chase, you take it race by race, and you hope you can step up to the next level each time, and you don't realise how much of a quality step up it is from those regional heats to the final and then the big step to semi-finals. You certainly find out pretty quickly if you've got a very handy dog or not."
The 2023 Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase series kicked off at Taree on August 30 and will visit a total of 16 regional venues around the state before heading to the city.
Wagga will host heats on September 15, with the final a week later.
Talbot - who is now president of the Wagga Greyhound Club - will be there hoping to have that 'handy' dog heading to Wentworth Park.
"Like I said, it's every trainer's dream to get into the Million Dollar Chase, and when you have a large team of dogs, you start looking through the team and ask yourself if you've got something able to mix it with the big boys," he explained.
"I'm lucky that I've tended to always have something in the kennel good enough, and there's a couple we've got our eyes on this year."
While one of the objectives of the series was to give regional trainers like Talbot the opportunity to make it to the city and win a life-changing amount of money, it was also about raising the profile of the sport within the regions by attracting leading trainers and their dogs to those regional areas.
Wagga has seen evidence of this, with leading Victorian trainers Jason and Seona Thompson bringing their superstar Black Opium to Wagga for the 2019 series, and she eventually made it through to the grand final.
Correy and Samantha Grenfell have also regularly targeted the Wagga heats and even brought eventual Group 1 winner Tiggerlong Tonk to town in 2020.
"Money talks all languages, and the series has brought a lot of good dogs and good trainers to Wagga, and I'm hoping for the same this year," he said.
"There's a buzz around town when the series is coming. A lot of people like to get down to the track and watch it live, and already we have two punters' clubs of about 60-70 people booked in already.
"And the local trainers have that pride about themselves and their dogs as well. It's been said plenty of times that it doesn't matter who you are; don't expect to just walk in and walk out with the prize."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
