Quinn hopes to go all the way in maiden A grade season

As she prepares for her first A grade preliminary final on Sunday, Griffith young-gun Tahlia Quinn is feeling confident in her side.
The freshly 16-year-old centre has gone from strength to strength in the league's top division this season.
Playing in Griffith's A reserve side last season, Quinn made the step up under incoming coach Joh Munro.
"It's been a huge step up, there's a lot more pressure but it's good to have Joh and Georgia [Fuller] with you to guide you on court," Quinn said.
"Joh is great, she brings all the girls together outside of netball as well to bring our bonding up which has been good.
"She focuses well on our areas across the court, and always comes up to you after the games to help you if you're feeling upset or anything."
Not only enjoying the tutelage of Munro and Fuller, Quinn has also been grateful for the chance to play alongside older sister Alyssa.
With three years separating the pair, this is the first season they've had the opportunity to play on court together.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's very good playing together," she said.
"Alyssa is my role model and it's very good to see on the court, how she helps me when I'm down, sometimes she yells at me but that's okay.
"She taught me most of my netball skills throughout my life, so it's great to have her on the court to guide you."
The youngest Swan on court, Quinn said it's been rewarding to have so many older, experienced players alongside her this season.
"Joh and Georgia and Jenna [Richards] have so much experience and they've developed all the girls to build new skills," she said.
"It's good to have experienced players playing with you to teach you skills and really help you develop more."
After winning their first game of the year against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Quinn said the side were injected with some confidence early.
Building on that confidence and finding momentum as the season continued, there is a good feeling around the entire netball arm of the club.
"It was good to get the first win against Mango, it got our confidence up after they were undefeated last season," Quinn said.
"We knew we could beat them, but we had to practice heaps, learn new game plays, and it paid off."
Since that first game, the side has continued to fine tune their game, and Quinn is confident their efforts will bode well against Coolamon on Sunday.
With the side up and about, and excited to still be playing finals, she's confident it'll not only be a good game to play in but a good one for spectators to watch.
"I feel like in the first week of finals we didn't play as one, we played more as individuals which didn't help," she said.
"Coolamon have a really good centre, so if we can try and stop her from getting every second ball that'd be good."
Griffith play Coolamon on Sunday in the Riverina League A grade preliminary final at Robertson Oval at 1:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.