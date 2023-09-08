Wagga's Country Women's Association members have thrown their support behind a mental health awareness campaign for women in the regions.
Launched as part of the organisation's Awareness Week, the group has called for more access to services for rural and country women being diagnosed with ADHD and other forms of neurodiversity.
The Wagga CWA branch hosted an international event to coincide with the campaign launch earlier this week, where members engaged with Australia's history and culture.
"We find that lack of services is an issue not just for our awareness week topic this year of neurodiverse conditions, but for maternity services and and homelessness," Riverina group president said Carol Grills.
The campaign calls for more awareness around ADHD in girls and women so they can be diagnosed early, increased recruitment of staff, reduced costs, access to long term medications and funding.
"Increased awareness and understanding of these conditions is vital in shaping community perception, increasing funding into research, and encouraging strategies to make diagnosis faster and more accessible," state president Joy Beames said.
The campaign will take place at the same time the CWA will launch a partnership with the national non-for-profit the ADHD Foundation.
Its director Christopher Ouizeman said the condition can have a lifelong effect significantly impacting one's ability to seek work and education.
He estimated that ineffective treatment and diagnosis cost the economy $20 billion due to lower productivity, health, education and justice costs.
"Every year at our state conference we nominate a research project that CWA funds," Ms Grills said.
"The money goes back to our state and at our state conference we vote on what kind of research programs we're going to support."
