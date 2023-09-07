The recent national cabinet housing agreement reached on increasing housing supply really resulted in not very much at all.
The Council of Australian Governments (COAG), as it was called then, was big on housing supply back in the Rudd-Gillard years. COAG set up a National Housing Supply Council in 2008 and tasked it with examining ways to improve supply and affordability. In 2010, it was asked to identify barriers to additional supply.
The states and territories were committed to overhauling planning processes and working with local councils to speed up land supply. Sound familiar? The result was ... nothing.
Tony Abbott then abolished the National Housing Supply Council as part of his neo-liberal war on reality-based policymaking, and the issue was left idle until housing affordability again became politically hot under Malcolm Turnbull. The treasurer Scott Morrison announced he was going to do exactly the same thing as had happened when Wayne Swan was treasurer. Again the result was nothing.
To give credit where it's due: "This time around, Anthony Albanese has worked out that the states won't do anything inexpedient without the incentive of a bucket of money, which is what he is offering if they release enough land and facilitate enough development to hit the "stretch" goal of 1.2 million new dwellings," wrote Crikey's Bernard Keane.
The bucket will be $3 billion big and will be based on how many dwellings they achieve beyond their share of the original 1 million dwellings promised under the National Housing Accord.
To sweeten the deal, there'll be another half billion in grants available for state and territory governments and local councils "to kick-start housing supply in well-located areas through "targeted activation payments for things like connecting essential services, amenities to support new housing development, or building planning capability".
So, $3.5 billion to beat NIMBYism. Will it be enough? Only time will tell, but it's better than first ministers announcing they'll be doing something on housing supply and nothing ever happening, which is the history of the past 15 years.
The real winners will, naturally, be developers, who aren't necessarily interested in building and selling as quickly as possible - they will build and sell when it makes the most money for them.
Many will prefer to buy newly released land, and even obtain development approval for projects, but will then sit on the land and wait until housing prices rise even further. Developers have zero interest in solving that shortage.
They make vast amounts of money from perpetuating it, and that won't change unless state and territory governments decide to regulate land release to force development and sale.
Alas, there's nothing about that in the "National Planning Reform Blueprint" aimed at the familiar tropes of "planning, zoning, land release and other reforms, such as increasing density ... streamlining approval pathways ... and prioritising planning amendments to support diverse housing across a range of areas" - all the stuff we've been hearing from premiers and first ministers for many years.
The Greens and the Coalition, however, are blocking the unnecessarily complicated Housing Australia Future Fund.
The Greens sensible argument is that it will not provide anywhere near enough ongoing additional funding for social housing. There's no similar logic behind the Coalition's position.
The $3.5 billion anti-NIMBY funding would thus be better directed at more social and affordable housing, conditional on the states not cutting their own housing spending. The solution to housing supply lies in the hands of governments, not developers.
And while we are at it, let's put an end to negative gearing and the capital gains tax, which I have often called for, along with the Greens and anyone else with a logical concern for social and economic justice.
