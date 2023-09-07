Wagga Zoo and Aviary have welcomed two new camels Dune Buggy and Safari, who moved in earlier this week.
The two camels are set to join near the alpaca and deer enclosure, with both of them travelling from The Camel Milk Co. from Kyabram, Victoria.
"We have been expecting them for some time now, but we wanted to make sure everything was ready for their arrival," zoo curator Wendy McNamara said.
They're both dromedary camels - with one hump - and at two years old are relatively young, with a life span of 50 years.
While all dromedary camels are usually brown or sandy in colour, their distinctive features - Dune Buggy is bigger, with a lighter coat, while Safari is smaller and darker - mean visitors should have no problems knowing who's who at the zoo.
"They can go a long time without having to drink water because they can drink up to 700 litres at a time," Ms McNamara said.
Ms McNamara hopes that the camels will become a part of the public interactions as well and described them as very social.
So far signs are positive with the camels bonding well with the different zookeepers, with Dune Buggy in particular being very affectionate.
The zoo is open to the public between 9am and 4pm from Thursday to Monday.
