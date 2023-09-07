Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Tommy Quinn might've had a late start to the season but he has recovered nicely and has played a key part in the Lions' deep finals run.
Quinn didn't take to the field until round 10 against Turvey Park however he was almost immediately having an impact as he was named in the Lions' best in both of their round 11 and 12 fixtures against Wagga Tigers and Leeton-Whitton.
The defender conceded that injury had caused the late start however said that he was feeling more confident with every game he played.
"I had a few issues with my legs earlier on in the season which didn't allow me to play," Quinn said.
"But once I was able to get back on the field and play week in week out it's been good to build up the skill set again and become familiar with the boys playing again.
"I've only played the eight or nine games this year and that's been the only eight or nine games in three years so each game I get I definitely appreciate it because it just allows me to keep improving on my footy."
A GGGM junior, Quinn is back at his home club on a permanent basis for the first time since 2020.
After making his senior debut in 2015, Quinn then made sporadic appearances for the Lions over the next couple of seasons while living in Melbourne and playing in the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA) for Richmond Central and Prahran Assumption.
After playing for the Lions in 2020, Quinn then made the move to Queensland where he played with Burleigh in 2021.
While not playing a part in the Lions' drought breaking premiership last year, Quinn revealed he was able to come home to enjoy the celebrations.
"I actually travelled back from the Gold Coast last year to witness the grand final," he said.
"Then I had a few days off work so I was able to enjoy the celebrations with the boys a few days after."
Seeing his home club celebrate a senior premiership obviously inspired Quinn to a degree as he admitted that seeing that success had played a major factor in his decision to make the move home.
"I was tossing up whether I'd stay in the Gold Coast for another year or come back," he said.
"I was 25 at the time so I thought if I'm going to come home and play some good footy then now is the time and a lot of my best mates are in the team now.
"We obviously had a strong group so it was definitely the right time to come back, it wasn't the sole reason I came back but it definitely was a major part."
The Lions and Bulldogs have played two very entertaining games so far this season and currently have one win apiece.
Quinn was well aware the Lions had a massive challenge in front of them and was predicting another very even contest.
"They've got a lot of young players who are up and rising paired with a lot of old heads that have been there for many years," he said.
"They've definitely played well to finish up on top of the ladder, but we've just got to play well and it's going to be a big game on the weekend.
"I'm definitely looking forward to it."
The Lions secured their spot in the preliminary final after storming home late to down a valiant Collingullie-Glenfield Park outfit by 27 points.
Quinn said it was pleasing to respond in strong fashion after going down to Griffith the week prior in the qualifying final.
"Yeah it was as it's never nice losing a finals match," he said.
"It was a tough game on the weekend against Collingullie and they are a quality side, but to come over the top the way we did in the fourth quarter was really pleasing for our team.
"It gives us a lot of confidence going into the weekend."
