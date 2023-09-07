Fry excited to take field as finals soccer arrives

Lake Albert co-captain Robert Fry is excited to hit the ground running with his side as they take the field in the first weekend of Pascoe Cup finals.
Lake Albert locked in second position on the ladder this season, and play the top placed Hanwood for the first spot in the grand final on Sunday.
With ladder positions locked in several weeks back, Fry said his side has been eagerly anticipating finals.
"We still saw it as important to maintain form and really we've had our eyes on this game for quite some time," Fry said.
"The competition is so strong, there's certainly no mugs there, we saw a few weeks ago when Wagga United won against one of the top four teams, so those wins [heading into finals] aren't going to be easy.
"We've really built some confidence over the past month or so with some good results, so were raring to go."
The team has continued to build as the season has gone on, progressing to play their best soccer as they enter the tough end of the season.
Fry said with plenty of youth in the side it took a few weeks to settle in at the beginning of the year but once everyone fell in rhythm, it's been a pleasure to play together.
"We've got such a young team, we'd never really all played together before, which showed when we had a couple of shaking results at the start of the year, and then we've really been hitting our straps.
"We've found our 11 and I think finals are coming at a good time for us."
Lake Albert have a draw and a loss on their scorecard against Hanwood this seasons, but Fry said the side isn't too concerned.
Undefeated in the regular season the past two years, Fry said this weekend's game is Hanwood's to lose, and he's excited for the opportunity that provides the Sharks.
"There's a lot of pressure on them to keep that going and maintain that," he said.
"Really, it's an opportunity for Lake Albert to lay a glove on them, which we haven't been able to do over the past couple of years."
Fry said the side has been working on their weaknesses throughout the season to be as strong as possible at the end of the year.
Feeling their preparation will serve them well, Fry is just excited to be playing finals soccer.
Despite the young age of some of their players, he said there's no concern for how they'll take the finals pressure.
"I'm absolutely confident in all of our abilities, some of these kids are some of the best footballers I've ever played with, and I've played with a lot of footballers," Fry said.
"I've got absolute confidence in their ability, and their determination to get the result."
