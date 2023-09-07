Family ties split as cousins face off to start NRL finals

Family ties will be split when Canberra and Newcastle play for their season to start the NRL finals series.
Young product James Schiller will play just his fourth NRL game of the season when the Raiders look to keep their season alive on Sunday.
Two of them just happen to be against a Knights outfit that features first cousin Jack Hetherington.
Schiller expects the family allegiances to be split.
"It's a hard one so I daresay there will be some half-worn jerseys," Schiller said.
"I think it will be pretty evenly split between Jack and I.
"It's an odd thing that keeps finding a way back to us but it's a good way to have a family reunion and we don't have to organise it too much.
"I can't think too much about it, I've got to go out there and take him on as opposition more than my cousin.
"We're both competitors and we both really want to win really bad
"Come game day it will be all jokes aside and it will be you're trying to do to me like I'm trying to do to you.
"It's game on but I'm excited for it, I'm sure he is too and we will see who the best man is."
READ MORE
There's been no communication between the pair so far this week but win or loss, Schiller is sure they will catch up after the game.
However after being on the end of a Hetherington tackle in their first meeting, the 22-year-old is looking to avoid another clash on the field.
"He's in the forwards and I don't plan on making my way in there any time soon so I might just leave that one to him to sort out," Schiller said.
"I might talk to big Joey Taps (Tapine) and get him to help me out.
"I've got some good back up."
With Sebastian Kris coping a five-week suspension, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has called Schiller back into the starting side.
He came off the bench three weeks ago, his first game in 20 rounds.
Now he's looking forward to repaying Stuart's faith in him.
"I'm full of confidence and ready to go," Schiller said.
"I was surprised they went with me in such a big game but I felt like I've had a few good games at (NSW) Cup level so it's very rewarding.
"It's a massive complement and I've got a lot of confidence from Stick (Stuart) and the lads in general."
While Schiller comes out of the NSW Cup side, Tumut's Joe Roddy gets his chance to play in their final against New Zealand Warriors at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.