NORTH Wagga will be out to end a tough season on a high with an under 18s premiership on Farrer League grand final day.
The Saints will go in as underdogs when they take on minor premiers Marrar in the grand final at Robertson Oval.
Saints brothers Matt Thomas and Lachie Johnson put their hand up to coach the Saints this year amid great uncertainty surrounding the competition.
But the season, albeit a four-team competition, has worked out well for North Wagga and they'll play-off in another decider when they take on the Bombers.
Thomas said an under 18 premiership would be the perfect way to end a tough year of football for the club.
"Obviously the footy club's taken the approach of letting our younger kids play a fair few first grade games and this will definitely lift the spirits up," Thomas said.
"I know a fair few first graders will come to training (Thursday), be there on the weekend and it will be a real good thing for the footy club.
"It's been a lean year but to have this sort of success shows that we're going the right way with how we're treating our juniors and the pathway we have leading them through.
"They're getting really good experience, they've all improved out of sight so it's been good."
Marrar have beaten the Saints in five of their six meetings this season, the last being a 30-point win in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"They've always been real tight tussles," Thomas said.
"The start of the game has always been tough, hard at it and try to feel each other out a bit. They've got us a couple of times, we've got in front a couple of times but then they just peel back, they're a top quality team.
"You've got to be on your game. We beat them once, that was in the wet on a Friday night at Bolton Park.
"You've just got to be on top of your game, they've got a few good first graders, we do too, we've just got to have that four quarter effort rather than just playing a half."
Thomas said the Saints learnt from valuable lessons from a fortnight ago.
"We put them to the sword early, I think we were up by four goals by halfway through the second but they just persevered and turned the momentum a little bit so we've just got to react when they get a bit of momentum just to stifle the game a little bit, while also playing our brand of footy," he said.
"Not let them control it in our forward line, don't let them get it out too easy, they're a really good rebound side, they've got some good tough, in hard players which we've got to try and match as well."
Thomas picked out a few players that North Wagga would look for to lead the charge on Saturday.
"One of our first graders is Hunter Schultz, he's one that really stands out, he's an explosive player that can really turn a game on its head," he said.
"We've got Austin Cornell up forward, he goes really good and is a really good kick for goal.
"We've got a few midfielders, Jacob Sandral our ruckman goes real good, Jasper Barnes on a wing is a leader, one of our captains, there's a few good players in there, which is good."
The Bombers will look to the likes of Cam Walshe, Kelton Lawler, Caleb Walker and Callum Byrnes to lead their charge.
