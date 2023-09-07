Temora looks to make most of second chance to end finals hoodoo

Hayden Lomax will return as Temora looks to avoid another straight sets finals exit.
Lomax was named to take on Tumut in the major semi-final last week before the club elected to give his knee another week to recover.
However captain-coach Josh McCrone declared the utility forward will take his place in the preliminary final against Kangaroos at Twickenham on Sunday.
"Hayden Lomax will be playing," McCrone said.
"He needed the extra week but he will be 100 per cent this week."
McCrone believes it will be an important boost to the side.
Especially one looking to hit back from a 46-10 loss last week.
"His defence is strong for us in the middle and he's fairly handy in attack too so we're looking forward to getting him back out there," McCrone said.
Temora played finals for the first time in over a decade last season but didn't win either of their two games.
Coming off a loss to the Blues, it's something they are looking to change to win through to their first grand final since 2006.
McCrone is chasing a big turnaround.
"We just need an attitude adjustment," he said.
"Our desire, our willingness to get in front of bodies, our line speed wasn't real good last week so I'm looking forward to a big change in that and seeing where it gets us."
It's been more than 5000 days since the club last won a finals game.
However McCrone knows the side is more than capable of changing that.
"If we play to our potential we will win the game of footy and that's all we need to do," he said.
A McCrone field goal was all that separated the two clubs in their lone clash so far this season.
The former NRL player expects another tough clash with both clubs looking to end grand final droughts.
"They are a really, really good team," McCrone said.
"We know that and it was probably the best game of footy we've played in this year.
"We're looking forward to a really good contest."
