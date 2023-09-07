The Rock-Yerong Creek have placed an emphasis on making sure they 'turn up' to Saturday's Farrer League grand final and right the wrongs of last year's experience.
The Magpies will go into Saturday's decider against Northern Jets at Robertson Oval as warm favourites on the back of a near faultless season.
Hovering in the background however is last year's 39-point grand final loss to Marrar, where the Magpies were blown away early and conceded the first six goals of the game.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken said last year's grand final day was not going to be a topic of conversation leading into Saturday but stressed they must 'turn up' this time around.
"Last year is last year. It's a different opposition. There's no hidden fact that we didn't turn up last year," Aiken said.
"That's something we'll really focus on on Saturday but luckily enough we get another opportunity and I'm hoping that last year will put us in good stead to prepare for us for this Saturday.
"Things can change pretty quick, it's footy, it's another game of footy but it definitely steps up, it's the last game of the year and it's probably the one you want to win obviously."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Magpies have won 16 of their 17 games since grand final day last year, plus all three of their trial games in the pre-season.
Magpies co-coach Heath Russell said there was lessons learnt from last year's grand final defeat that will help them against the Jets.
"One of the biggest things is experience of the day and as Brad said, we're really lucky that we get another opportunity and it's fairly close and fairly raw that we still remember some things," Russell said.
"Obviously some things around the way we prepared, it is a big day, obviously there is a bit of a drawn out process in between ressies finishing and us actually starting so we've taken some things out of that but we've told the boys, as we did last year, that it's a big game but it is just another game of footy.
"We're just trying to get them prepared as best we can over the last two weeks, which is all we can do and we're just hopeful that they're ready and raring to go.
"They're probably the biggest things but again as Brad says, they've just got to turn up and hopefully that experience might be the one thing that might give us, not an advantage, but they'll be ready, there will be no excuses from our end anyway."
The Magpies will take in an unchanged line-up to Saturday's grand final, while the Jets will give experienced forward Adam Flagg every chance to prove his fitness.
While TRYC go in as favourites, Aiken doesn't feel as if there's any pressure on his team.
"I wouldn't have thought so," he said.
"What's happened during the year counts for nothing really. We spoke about it last year and we've given ourselves the opportunity to play in a grand final, no different to what the Jets have.
"If you don't turn up and play your best footy, you don't deserve to win.
"They're in the same boat, they'll take 21 blokes, no different to what we will and you've just got to turn up and play good footy, it's as simple as that.
"Bring the pressure, play your way and try to sustain that and it's going to run in ebbs and flows, as footy does, but we'll turn up and have a crack and see how we go."
