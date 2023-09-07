Lysaght excited to be back in finals after Tolland move

Upon returning to the club this season, Max Lysaght is excited for what Tolland's finals series will look like.
The Wolves midfielder said he's enjoyed being back at a highly competitive club this year, with his team locked firmly in the top four for most of the season.
"It's been unreal actually competing for finals," Lysaght said.
"It's been a lot more fun than sitting in the bottom half of the table, it's been good being up the top for most of the year, definitely very enjoyable."
Lysaght returned to the club in order to reconnect with old friends and said he's enjoyed getting on the pitch with them as well as new connections.
Pleased with his experience this season so far, he's confident the Wolves will go deep into finals this year.
Looking ahead to their game against Leeton United on Sunday, Tolland should have just about a full squad available to them.
The side will be without Nicholas Tsipiras (away) and Oscar Williams (injury) but Lysaght said he understands the rest of the squad will be right to play.
"We're nearly back to a full strength squad, we've beaten Leeton once and they've beaten us once, so it's going to be a really good match and will come down to whoever is better on the day," he said.
"I think we can reflect on the first game where we beat them, and how we beat them, and try and do the same thing, and not change much from the first game.
"The second game we were missing a lot of players and it was bad conditions, so hopefully we do get good conditions on Sunday."
With week one of finals at Rawlings Park, Lysaght is hoping his side will have a slight advantage over their out of town opponents.
"It's always tough travelling and then playing, so I think we've got the advantage there with a home game, and hopefully we start off on the right foot."
Lysaght said completing their opportunities will be key to getting the win, feeling they've struggled in front of goal this year.
"We've just been struggling a lot with finishing up in our front third of the field, so if we can finish our chances and put them away early on in the game, I think that'll that'll get us home on the day," he said.
"Coming from defence into midfield, that's on, but it's just our finishing at the moment, so if we can get that down pat then we'll be flying."
Tolland plays Leeton United in the Pascoe Cup elimination final at Rawlings Park one at 4pm on Sunday.
