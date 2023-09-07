It's lights, music, action ahead for young and old when the gates open to the Wagga Show on Friday.
This year's two-day extravaganza is expected to draw a massive turnout, with musical entertainment from six-time Golden Guitar winner Amber Lawrence and The Voice Australia winner Lachie Gill promised on the show's night stage.
All the rides and sideshow alley will be the hottest ticket in town and showgoers are urged to take in the spectacular exhibits ranging from cakes and embroidery to Lego and chooks and everything in between.
Organisers plan to light up both nights with fireworks and there is a range of activities for children - such as an animal nursery which features chickens, goats, sheep, cattle, horses and dogs - and agricultural competitions, Wagga Show Society president Robert Hamilton said.
"We also got stuff for kids - phys education, fossil digging, pet dinosaurs and also, we've got schools involved with parading and judging of cattle so the sheep side shows are here," he said.
The annual show is also the perfect chance to get your gums into perennial favourites fairy floss, dagwood dogs or the Chiko Roll at its ancestral home, the Wagga Showground.
Organisers have dismissed concerns around the weather despite a gloomy forecast of showers on Friday, a partly cloudy Saturday, and a high of just 13 degrees both days.
Friday's agenda includes the announcement of the show's Young Woman and rural achiever awards, with Little Miss Tiny Tots sashed on Saturday.
There will be plenty of further cost-free activities to take in, including Canberra's Clockwork Circus, reptile encounters and fire-filled whipcracking shows.
"It brings the community together, it's an opportunity for the kids that don't see animals to come and see animals," Mr Hamilton said.
The show begins from 9am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday. Discounted tickets are available on waggashow.com.au or cost $15 for adults and $10 for aged pensioners and children at the gate.
