Woodhouse looks to time run right for Breeders Challenge

Promising juvenile Gotta Lockhead will make his race track return on Friday.
Gotta Lockhead is looking to add to his record, which stands at one win and four placings from seven starts.
Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse believes it's the ideal timing ahead of the NSW Breeders Challenge heats at Riverina Paceway in a fortnight.
"We were disappointed with his last run so we gave him a bit of a freshen up," Woodhouse said.
"He had a trial about a fortnight ago, which I wasn't really rapt in, but I think he's worked on ok since then."
Woodhouse didn't think Gotta Lockhead put in his best effort when fifth at Menangle in July.
However he expects barrier 10 will suit in the Happy Birthday Terry Wynne Pace (1740m).
"He's quite fast so if he can get the last shot at them I think he will worry them but he's a horse who needs a bit of luck in the running," Woodhouse said.
Meanwhile Captains Catch is looking to extend his strong run of form.
He hasn't missed the top four in his last 10 including a win in a career best 1:53.3 last time out.
Woodhouse, who jumps back on board this week, hopes he can extend his purple patch ahead of the Breeders Challenge.
"He seems to be just getting better and better," Woodhouse said.
"I'm not getting carried away as it gets harder every week and it's going to be a lot harder in the sires (Breeders Challenge) but I'm happy with the way he's going at the moment.
"I just want to try to top him off for two weeks as he's in that purple patch of form and we want to keep him there for as long as we can."
Captains Catch came from a long way back to claim a narrow win last week.
Woodhouse couldn't help but be impressed.
"It suits him best coming off the back of them but he's going to have to go forward tomorrow," he said.
"We're happy with where he is.
"He's a beautiful horse. We didn't think much of him early but he's continued to get better with each start."
Woodhouse also lines up Esther Rising and he hopes a good draw can see her get back to somewhere near her best."
