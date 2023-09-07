The Daily Advertisersport
Charles Sturt University will look to break their reserve grade premiership drought this weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 7 2023 - 3:45pm
CSU's Matt Burgess and Jake Raves are expected to slot back into the reserve grade side for the Bushpigs' grand final clash against TRYC. Picture by Madeline Begley
Charles Sturt University will look to break their reserve grade premiership drought this weekend when they take on The Rock-Yerong Creek in Saturday's decider.

