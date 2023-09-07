Charles Sturt University will look to break their reserve grade premiership drought this weekend when they take on The Rock-Yerong Creek in Saturday's decider.
The Bushpigs secured back-to-back reserve grade premierships in 2009-2010 however have since only made the single grand final appearance.
That lone appearance was last season where they went down to Marrar by 18 points.
Only roughly half the side that lost to the Bombers that day will be lining up against the Magpies, however CSU coach Paul Anderson still felt that it was a big motivating factor leading into the decider.
"Yeah there is still a few boys from that side that are still feeling the pain from that," Anderson said.
"Obviously with the change in coach and new players coming and adding depth we go in with a different looking side, but the boys who were a part of it have reminded the new boys and the boys that weren't in the side last year that the pain is still with them.
"It has been a big driving factor to go that one step further."
It's been a stellar season for the Bushpigs who went 14-2 in the home and away season to secure the minor premiership.
Anderson said that it's the first time in the club's history they've been able to achieve the feat and it's something that he's immensely proud of.
"I've been there for a long time and I was at the club when they won the back-to-back two's premierships, but it's the first minor premiership and I'm extremely proud of the boys, the club and the depth," he said.
"Especially for a university club that has to go through uni breaks and players going home to maintain a really strong winning record.
"To get the minor premiership and then convert on that opportunity in that first final really shows that depth and the commitment the boys have shown this season."
The Bushpigs defeated Temora a fortnight ago in the second semi-final to secure their spot in the grand final however they will take a slightly different side into the clash against the Magpies on Saturday.
"We've lost Tadhg Lowry through a broken scapula and a busted rotator cuff," Anderson said.
"Then Jimmy Crozier got given that one week suspension for a dangerous tackle, so there will be a couple of changes.
"Obviously with first grade going out there's four boys eligible out of that side to come back in so it will be a different team and a stronger team than the one two weeks ago."
