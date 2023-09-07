The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Last year's premiership not on mind for North Wagga ahead of decider

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg, right, won't be taking the court this Saturday, but is confident her side can go all the way without her. Picture by Ash Smith
North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg, right, won't be taking the court this Saturday, but is confident her side can go all the way without her. Picture by Ash Smith

Farrer League reigning A grade premiers North Wagga are hoping they'll go back-to-back, but they won't go into Saturday's grand final against Temora with big heads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.