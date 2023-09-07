Last year's premiership not on mind for North Wagga ahead of decider

Farrer League reigning A grade premiers North Wagga are hoping they'll go back-to-back, but they won't go into Saturday's grand final against Temora with big heads.
Saints took the long path to the grand final, playing every week of the finals to earn their spot in this year's decider.
Coach Flynn Hogg said she's hoping for a nice warm day Saturday as they look to finish the season in style.
With their best result against Temora this year a 44-44 draw in round 14, Hogg is anticipating a difficult game.
"Temora are always very strong and a very competitive, consistent team, very skilful," Hogg said.
"My girls are very, very keen to get out on court, there's nerves but nerves are always good, it means we care but we just know that we're going to have to fight to the very end, for the full 60 minutes."
Hogg said the side won't be thinking about their reigning premiers status as they take the court on Saturday.
With new faces in the team and more importantly a new opposition, Hogg knows last year's result has no weight on this weekend's game.
"At the end of the day, it's a new team, a new year," she said.
"Obviously we played CSU last year and not Temora, so we're just focusing on this year and putting our best game on.
"It's really nice to look back at last year and have that hungry belly to go back-to-back, but we'll focus on this year and not let last year get our heads too big, which I know for sure the girls definitely wouldn't let happen."
Hogg said despite nerves among the group, there's a good mentality within the squad as they look towards Saturday's game.
"I think creating a positive vibe is a good start, and it helps everyone keep composed and not put so much pressure on each other in the team," she said.
"Training has been really, really good, everyone's turning up having a hard hit out, focusing on some key points that are going to help us win Saturday, especially utilising our versatility, and the rolling subs, bringing them in, if it is warmer weather being able to bring on fresh legs [is useful].
"I have no doubt in the girls that no matter where Emily [Fellows] or I say to go, they're going to go in that position and give a hundred percent and gel as a team, which has been really good this year."
Approaching the game with a step by step approach, Hogg said they'll go through their usual pre-game motions on Saturday afternoon.
"We just want to focus on a really good warm up, get the good vibes starting then and then once we get on the court, we just know that we're out there to do a job and that's hopefully to win, but as long as we play our best, that's all that matters," she said.
Hogg said composure will be key for the side, keeping calm heads if they do find themselves down at any stage.
Hoping the team doesn't get sucked into playing a high ball game, she said short, sharp netball woudl be in their favour.
"Being nice and composed and playing our game and just working on those little one per cent actions is that we've been focusing on at training, she said.
"Keeping that full consistency every quarter and just keeping composed, sometimes, I just don't want them to but in case it happens, if they get a couple goals down and they might start freaking out, so we need to just keep that composed head and just play our game."
North Wagga play Temora in the 2023 Farrer League A grade decider at Robertson Oval at 2:10pm on Saturday.
