Temora look for perfect ending to outstanding 2023 season

Last year's finals heartbreak is still on the minds of Temora's A grade side as they prepare for Saturday's Farrer League grand final against North Wagga.
Captain Emma McAuley said after bowing out of finals with consecutive losses in 2022, her team is determined to go all the way this season.
Temora haven't lost a game all year, with the only mark against their name a draw with grand final opponents North Wagga in round 14.
McAuley said last year's finals have weighed on their minds, and they know they can't be complacent this weekend despite their success so far this season.
"We're feeling nervous, but really excited and pumped," McAuley said.
"I think to be honest, we're still haunted from last year where we went through undefeated and were knocked out in the preliminary final, but I think from that we're really been able to focus on this year and know we can't go out too complacent."
After defeating East Wagga in their qualifying final a fortnight ago, McAuley admitted there was a feeling of relief among the playing group.
With 10 years between premierships, McAuley said the teams eyes are firmly on the 2023 prize.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"[It was a] huge relief but also knowing that the job wasn't fully done and that we had a big two weeks to get ready and prepared for the big game," she said.
"Definitely it was a relief and just having that bit of extra time nurse the body was good too.
"We're going to go out hard, it is on the back of our minds, but I think having that draw with North Wagga last time we met was really good for us as well because we know the intensity that the game will bring.
"I think it's given us a good indication of how we need to play on Saturday, it's been 10 years since Temora A grade have played in a grand final and won, so we're all very hungry for the win."
There have been no easy wins for either side against the other in recent years, with both clubs strengthening parallel to one another.
McAuley knows they'll need to play hard and fast to get the win, but said they've got the support of the whole town carrying them into the game.
"It's been great coming from a smaller community, you've got the whole town support," she said.
"You've got shop fronts decorated and really getting behind the teams that are playing in the grand finals, since the start of this week, the focus for the whole town has been towards the grand final this weekend.
"It's been great, it builds the momentum coming into the weekend and gets everyone really excited and pumped for a big game."
With a strong training run on Tuesday night, McAuley said the team is feeling excited, confident, nervous to get the game underway on Saturday.
"We're very keen and eager to get out there and get the game started," she said.
"There's some nerves but I think given that we've had the the extra week after getting that win in the semis, we've had a bit more time to mentally prepare and plan out our weeks leading into the grand final.
"Our training runs have been really good, we're really honing in and focusing on all those little things that will help us on Saturday, putting all the finishing touches on to those things that we need to work on."
Temora plays North Wagga in the 2023 Farrer League A grade decider at Robertson Oval at 2:10pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.