The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Temora look for perfect ending to outstanding 2023 season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora captain Emma McAuley has confidence in her side to ride the grand final wave to a premiership on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Temora captain Emma McAuley has confidence in her side to ride the grand final wave to a premiership on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Last year's finals heartbreak is still on the minds of Temora's A grade side as they prepare for Saturday's Farrer League grand final against North Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.