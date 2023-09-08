Today, for the first time, I put a whole trolley load of groceries through the conveyor-belt style self checkout at Coles.
I've done this before but only for small quantities however, whilst I was ploughing through dozens of items, the lady going through the next checkout was receiving the benefit of a person employed by Coles to scan her trolley full for her.
Yes, I could have lined up for that checkout and got the same service but there were two large trolleys fulI waiting to go though after her.
As I struggled to scan through my pile, it occurred to me that, for a period of time, I was doing the work of a Coles employee - for free!
With the profits Coles [and Woolworths] have made over the past year, they could well afford to provide an automatic discount off the total bill when a customer does their own checkout?
Let's see if this gets a run!
Your correspondent from Griffith, Greg Adamson (DA letters 8/9) states that he is basing his no vote on the Australian ethos of equality and a fair go. A noble gesture, and one I would ordinarily agree with, except for some basic and tragic facts.
Firstly there are many lobby groups that get a seat at the table far more often than the indigenous population of this nation, but it is the overwhelming tragedy of European treatment of our First Nation people that calls the lie on any semblance of equality and fairness.
When Governor Phillip sailed through Sydney Heads in 1788 there were roughly 950,000 Aboriginal inhabitants of Australia.
By the time we dragged the Constitution into harness to federate the states into a nation in 1901 there were 100,000 left. An obscene genocide in anyone's language. They were poisoned, shot, hanged, kidnapped and incarcerated at will. The legacy of that mindset still haunts the demographic statistics today.
Black Australia dies earlier, is more likely to be unemployed, has poorer health outcomes, is more likely to be in prison, has lower income and leaves school earlier than the white community.
The Stolen Generation is but the most recent travesty visited on the three per cent of Australia's population who supposedly are treated the same as the other ninety seven per cent.
Come on Mr Adamson, nothing has worked so far. What harm can a Voice do?
I love this city that has been a nurturing home since I came here from Darwin, as a very new wife of a serving soldier in the middle of the Vietnam War.
I often think that if we were to construct something 'big' to represent us it would have to be a huge heart or welcoming arms, this community is amazing.
Yes, this electorate is the safest seat in the country for the LNP, conservative in many ways, but we have huge generous hearts.
Recently I was able to attend the final handover of the Carmelite Monastery to Pro Patria, made possible with the incredible generosity of people, organizations, and businesses in the region.
Remember when we raised money for The Forrest Centre, or the Cancer Care Centre? We knew we were at the end of a long line for funding because we are such a safe seat, and incredible people that we are, we made it possible ourselves.
I have lost count of other projects and people who have been helped. We just do it. We did however take to the streets to press for a new hospital, we can get stirred up if needed.
Look how we have embraced refugees to our region in successive waves for at least 80 years, with over 100 cultural and religious groups living in harmony.
So, I am optimistic that generous hearted people in the Riverina will support and walk with Aboriginal and Torres Strait People when they vote Yes on October 14.
I know that we will wrap our arms around the local elders and their community and be ready indeed to go forward in faith as our city motto says.
We can do this Riverina. Say Yes. Make a difference.
