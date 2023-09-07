In the "Your Money" column (DA, August 21), writer Noel Whittaker proposes raising the GST to cover the rising cost of aged care i.e. a further 10 per cent increase on some 95 per cent of all expenses - hurting the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our community.
Here's my solution - a 95 per cent tax on all executives bonuses, a 50 per cent tax on all donations to political parties, a 35 per cent tax on the incomes of all those people who work in Australia but conduct their banking in overseas havens and pay a very minimal tax (6 per cent I think).
How's that?
I think I may have wasted my time by writing this letter.
The Salvation Army is one of the biggest providers of social services in Australia. We are a pragmatic movement, not really into empty gestures or performative virtue signalling. I don't think in our 140-year history in Australia that we have ever been called "elites".
But we do support the Voice.
We support the Voice, simply, because we believe it will make a difference.
For 140 years, the Salvos have rolled up their sleeves and helped where we can. We started small by assisting discharged prisoners at the prison gates in Melbourne and now we provide over 2,000 services across every state and territory in Australia. We support people experiencing homelessness, family and domestic violence, financial hardship, unemployment, substance use disorders, social isolation and loneliness, and help them recover from natural disasters.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are over-represented in almost every service we deliver - and that's why we support a Voice.
There is no escaping the fact that what we are doing right now, as a nation, is not working.
The Salvos will always do what we can on the ground, but the issues we see are deeper; they are structural and systemic. We believe the only way to practically address the hardship experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is to change how the government makes and carries out policy. We believe the best way to do that is to actually listen to the people affected - to give them a voice.
Not everyone agrees with us on this and that's okay. We just ask that people respectfully consider, before they decide on October 14: "Will the Voice make a difference for people who really need help?"
We think the answer is a resounding yes.
At this referendum I will be voting no.
I will be voting no because I want to protect the Australian value of equality.
I was raised to believe that being an Australian meant everyone in this country is equal. Be they rich or poor, a new migrant or from a family with an Australian history, or 'black' or 'white'.
In fact, I thought that equality was the very value which defines who we are as modern Australians. And I thought equality was the value the Labor Party were built on.
Indeed, Peter Laylor, the leader of the Eureka Stockade went to great lengths in the years after the battle to fight for the principle of equality within the Victorian Parliament.
The writers of the Australian Constitution looked directly at what Laylor achieved for Victorians and based our constitution squarely on the principle of equality.
And it is the belief in equality which defined our soldiers on the battlefield.
I believe it is important that we protect the principle that each and everyone of us have an equal say in our democracy. It is the value of equality which makes an Australian an 'Aussie'.
That's why I'll be voting no. Simply because my Aboriginal mate is my equal and I'll do what I can to support him, as I hope he will support me.
