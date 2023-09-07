The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Try these aged care cost covers instead of GST rise

By Letters
September 8 2023 - 4:30am
How about these alternatives to aged care funding, a DA correspondent asks. Picture by Shutterstock
In the "Your Money" column (DA, August 21), writer Noel Whittaker proposes raising the GST to cover the rising cost of aged care i.e. a further 10 per cent increase on some 95 per cent of all expenses - hurting the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our community.

