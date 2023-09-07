Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell says he is honoured to be joining a prestigious list after claiming the 2023 Jim Quinn Medal.
A member of the Riverina's famous Daniher family, Cornell followed in the footsteps of uncle Terry Daniher who claimed the Jim Quinn Medal back in 1994 whilst also playing for the Tigers.
Cornell polled 21 votes in Wednesday nights count to narrowly edge out Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Nelson Foley who finished on 20 while Turvey Park young gun Luke Fellows finished third with 17.
The mid-forward polled strongly in the Riverina League Player of the Year award to finish second behind Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin, but he admitted he didn't feel he was much of a chance of claiming the medal.
"Yeah that was unreal actually, I didn't come here expecting to win it," Cornell said.
"But I was sitting down and flicking through the previous winners in the book and there's some very good players there.
"So it's an honour to be joining that list."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Polling his first votes in round three, Cornell then went through a purple patch which saw him poll 12 votes in four matches.
Despite hitting the lead at the end of round 10, Cornell admitted that there was never any stage in the count that he thought he was a real chance of winning.
"Not really," he said.
"I probably started a bit slowly and Nelse (Foley) was off to a flyer and I know he's a good player so I thought maybe he might run away with it.
"I also knew that Matty Hamblin finished the season off really strong so I thought he'll come back hard in those last six games.
"I sort of just chipped away and I honestly didn't think at any one stage that I was going to win it.
"But once they do the updates and you see that you're up there I thought I might be a chance, but you still think other players will do a bit.
"You don't know what happens in other games so it's hard to say, but I'm stoked with the result."
Cornell has an impressive football resume which includes a season with Geelong after being picked up in the 2015 rookie draft with pick nine.
The mid-forward believed that his medal win was in contention for his biggest achievement to date.
"It's right up there to be honest," he said.
"I think so many people have spoken about this year and how good the league is and how tight it's been as a year.
"There's a lot of very good footballers in this league so it's right up there."
Cornell beat home a superbly talented bunch that included Foley, Fellows, Hamblin and Griffith captain Jack Rowston.
He believed that there was potentially some extra meaning behind the medal win given the quality of players in the league this season.
"It does a little bit," he said.
"I played footy with Nelse a long time ago growing up so it's always nice.
"Like I said before they are all good players and you can go across each team and go through individual players and midfielders that played really well week in week out.
"To get that consistency enough to get away with it is nice."
While honoured to claim the medal, Cornell agreed that team success would be more rewarding and admitted the Tigers' end to the season was disappointing.
"It was very," he said.
"Obviously we'd love to still be playing at this time of year, individual accolades are nice but you don't play for them.
"You play to be playing at this time of year and playing as a team and playing finals footy and ultimately playing for that grand final.
"Obviously it wasn't for us this year which is disappointing but not everyone can make it I suppose."
Cornell revealed that he had not yet put pen to paper at the Tigers for next season but believed that something would be sorted out in the not too distance future.
"Not signed up yet at the moment," he said.
"But I haven't been looking too much into next year at the moment, I'm sure something will get sorted out at some stage."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.