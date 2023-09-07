THE Farrer League grand final has been a hot topic of conversation out at Ariah Park and Ardlethan this week.
It's been 16 years since the merged identity has been there on grand final day and the football-mad communities of Ariah Park and Ardlethan have got right behind the Jets this week.
Northern Jets defender Max Tidd works at Nutrien in Ariah Park and said it's been hard not to be swept up in the atmosphere of grand final week.
"It's all everyone's talking about out here, it's really exciting and good for the community that everyone's getting behind it," Tidd said.
"Personally, I'm loving it. There was a good buzz at training on Tuesday and I'm super keen.
"It's my first senior grand final. You talk to anyone that's played footy before and they're so hard to come by. I'm not taking it for granted and really enjoying the whole build up to it, the whole week.
"It's probably a bit of a different week but it's good. It's exciting."
Tidd is in his second season back at the Jets after studying university in Melbourne for four years, where he played with Northern Football League club Watsonia.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Tidd was thrown into the Jets' leadership group upon his return to the club and it's something he has enjoyed.
"Since I've come back I've managed to be in the leadership group and it's been good, taking that extra bit of responsibility when someone's not there," he said.
"I'll take the odd training run when he's not there and then just helping on game day in the backline, across the field, and at training.
"You just try to set standards and enjoy it. It's almost a bit of an honour with where we're at at the moment."
The 25-year-old forms part of an often underrated backline at the Jets, that go about their business and getting the job done with a minimum of fuss.
"It's been awesome. It's been that same seven or eight blokes that have played through there and no one goes out and beyond, everyone just plays their role, does their bit and I think that's what makes it click," he said.
"Everyone knows what they've got to do, we get our match up for the week and go about it.
"It's sort of what everyone's been doing all year, that playing your role, that's been a massive thing for us this year, especially in the back six. Especially having those sort of results where we've been keeping sides to a low score, it's even better.
"It's really enjoyable down there with some of the guys you're playing with, it's good. The two Doyle boys, myself, Sam (Fisher), (Josh) Avis, Tommy Roscarel, Brad (McKinnon), we just do what we've got to do.
"It's good that we're all pretty level-headed, know our role and just enjoy it, enjoy the challenge of playing in the backline against good sides and getting the job done for us. Just scrapping it out when we've got to, bringing it down to ground and then we go to work."
As for the key to keeping a potent The Rock-Yerong Creek forward line quiet at Robertson Oval on Saturday, Tidd admits the Jets' backline will need the assistance of those further up the ground.
"The key is to have pressure on the ball up the ground," he said.
"They're definitely a big side, especially in their forward line, they can certainly stretch sides but we've got full faith in the guys up the ground that will put the pressure on the footy that will allow us to get that second man up and bring it to ground and run it from the backline and run and spread from there.
"We're just confident in the way we've been going about it all year and we'll just stick to that and give it our best shot."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.