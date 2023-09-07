Mitch Stephenson
Former captain looking to go out on a high. Experienced defender that has also gone forward this year with success and has the ability to hit the scoreboard. Can play an important role at either end of the ground.
Cody Cool
Athletic key defender who will have an important role in shutting down one of Northern Jets' main men. Has proven a good addition for the Magpies since crossing from Collingullie in 2019.
Will Adams
Effective defender who is improving all the time and the Magpies rate highly. Adams is likely to get the job on one of the Jets' dangerous resting mids and has already claimed some decent scalps this year.
Aiden Ridley
Long-time half-bacf flanker for the Magpies and has been there and done it before. His kicking skills are a real weapon off half-back and also has the ability to intercept effectively.
Noah Budd
Last year's ruck, now a key defender. A real strong unit, that certainly won't be outmuscled at the contest. He will also provide relief in the ruck and will play an important role in trying to wear down Lachie Jones.
Liam Lupton
Dynamic half-back flanker that can also go through the midfield and have an impact. Missed half of the season due to an overseas trip but is back for his last hurrah with the Magpies. Provides X-factor.
Joey Hancock
Classy Canberra-based midfielder that has spent time on a wing this season and can cause damage from there, or can go on-ball and do some damage there. Also capable of kicking a goal or two.
Riley Budd
The Hulk. Last year's Jim Quinn Medallist that initially spent more time in defence to start the year but is now back in the midfield doing what he does best. A contested ball machine that runs all day and has a penetrating kick.
Shannon Williams
Experienced campaigner that won a premiership at Marrar in 2017. Has given TRYC something different on a wing, a tall, marking option that doesn't take a backward step. Can also go forward if needed.
Todd Hannam
Played his 300th game for the club in the first final and is another who's experienced premiership success with the Magpies before. Athletic forward that is equally as good in the air as he is at ground level. A top kick for goal also.
Dean Biermann
Hard-working forward that is as good a mark as there is the competition. It will take a good defender to go with him all day and has a habit of standing up and delivering in the big moments. Another who only returned late in the season from overseas.
Tom Yates
A former Magpies coach and premiership player that returned this year after a couple of injury-interrupted seasons at Turvey Park. Tough, fit and skillful midfielder that is also effective across half-forward.
Don Roberts
Marquee recruit in his first season at the Magpies after joining his brother James at the club. An interrupted season with injury has prevented him from hitting his straps but he's shown in glimpses how damaging he can be as a forward-mid.
James Roberts
Talented key forward that is hard to stop one-on-one or out on the lead. Has had more shots at goal this season than anyone but his goalkicking can let him down. Capable of breaking the game open if on song.
Scott Wolter
Experienced footballer whose versatility and ability to play a number of roles makes him a handy option for the Magpies. 'Tumba' will be the oldest out there on Saturday but has the ability to play a team role or can bob up and kick a goal.
Matt Parks
Premiership player at Marrar that made the switch from North Wagga over the off-season. Is a tap ruck specialist who has a huge role in trying to match it with Lachie Jones at the centre bounce. Has athleticism on his side.
Cooper Diessel
Co-captain. A hard-working midfielder that leads by his actions more than his words. Does a lot of the grunt work in the middle to allow his other midfielders to get off the chain.
Curtis Steele
Co-captain in his first year at the club after previously coaching Coleambally. Wound back the clock with his first half of the year, producing some of the best footy of his career. Possesses blistering speed and a penetrating kick. Match-winner.
Jordan Kemp
Returned from a hand injury for finals. A long-serving local that provides important run and can also prove dangerous around goal at ground level.
Ryan Kirkwood
Got his chance back at senior level this year and has taken it with both arms. Versatile footballer that can play at either end of the ground.
Tim Post
Another who has taken his opportunity when presented. Arrived at the club last year from Tumbarumba and provides a hard edge around the contest in short bursts.
Brad Aiken
Ten-time premiership player, five-time league medallist looking to win his first flag as a coach.
Heath Russell
Two-time premiership coach at Goulburn Swans and premiership player at Narrandera.
