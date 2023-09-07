Max Tidd
Returned home to the Jets last year after studying in Melbourne. Held in high regard and a member of the leadership team. Can perform a shut down role while also providing run from defence.
Mitch Doyle
The Jets' key defender and gets the match-up on the opposition full-forward each week. Tall, athletic and rarely beaten. Set to have the big job on James Roberts.
Tom Roscarel
Ungarie product that has cemented his spot in the side after being in and out a few times during the year. Gives the Jets plenty of run from defence.
Sam Fisher
Three-time premiership winner at Temora that is now back at his home club as assistant coach. Experienced footballer that although hampered by a hamstring injury, plays an important role dropping back in the hole and intercepting.
Nate Doyle
Medium sized defender who may have to step up into a key position role if the Jets play Brad McKinnon forward again. Close-checking opponent that also looks to provide run and rebound.
Josh Avis
Former coach who has travelled from Forbes for the past five seasons to play with the club. Wise head who provides valuable direction while also capable of performing an important shut-down role.
Harry Roscarel
Young gun who they say is a better cricketer than footballer so look out cricket. Provides real X-factor to the Jets on a wing with his speed and ability to break the lines. Set to continue a big finals series.
Mitch Haddrill
The Jets' main man whose presence alone lifts all those who run out alongside him. Has returned from a year's retirement and will play his first senior grand final. Athletic hard nut with a strong mark that can turn the game if he goes into beast mode.
Tom Alexander
Canberra-based recruit in his first season at the club. Good size so can provide a marking option either across half-forward or on a wing while being mobile enough to play as a 'small'. Can kick a goal.
Ryan Cox
Based at Ardlethan and in his first season at the club after crossing from Coolamon. Provides good run and doesn't shirk the contest either. Has been used by the Jets in a tagging role and wouldn't surprise to see him alongside Curtis Steele.
Brad McKinnon
The Jets' swingman that has gone forward again with the injury to Matt Wallis. A reliable, hard-working defender that provides a contest up forward and has also managed to kick goals when swung to attack.
Jack Fisher
Captain and club president. Has been one of the Jets' most consistent performers week in, week out over the last decade. Plays through the midfield and swaps forward where he has a knack for proving dangerous and hitting the scoreboard.
Hamish Gaynor
Talented local who has established himself as an important part of the team over the last few years. A real footballer who can provide run through the midfield or provides a crumbing option when used forward.
Jack Harper
First-year coach in his second year back at the club. Has done a superb job as the youngest coach in the competition at just 22. Won the prelim final off his own boot. Smart footballer with good skills. Dangerous forward but also a capable midfielder.
Chris Bell
The elder statesmen of the Jets team and the only remaining member of the 2007 premiership still playing. 300-game player that has used his fitness, smarts and good skills to kick 36 goals this season.
Lachie Jones
Took his game to a new level this year to establish himself as the premier ruck in the competition. His size makes him an imposing figure for the opposition and his tapwork, particularly at the centre bounce, has been able to get the Jets on the front foot from the start.
Jeromy Lucas
Talented local junior that has travelled back from Melbourne this year to play a leading role in the Jets' revival. Coming off two years off following a knee reconstruction when playing at VFL level. Clean, clever and doesn't stop.
Lenny Haddrill
Another Jets junior that decided to return home this year, travelling from Canberra. Experienced, smart footballer that has spent more time on-ball as the season's gone on and provides plenty of drive and run.
Henry Grinter
Jets junior that earned a recall to the side for the preliminary final and performed admirably. Provides versatility off the bench and can play a number of roles.
Sam Clemson
Young gun that brings run and a strong attack on the footy. Was a surprise omission for the second final but returned with a bang last week.
Taylor Heath
Another youngster that provides good run and has also proven dangerous around goals. Has stepped up from 17s this year and not missed a senior game.
Adam Flagg
Injury-plagued older head that has returned home the past couple of seasons. Looked as good as he has since his return in his first two finals before a hamstring injury struck. Could play a valuable role forward if he makes a surprise return.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.