The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Northern Jets' team for the 2023 Farrer League grand final

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Backline

Max Tidd
Max Tidd

Max Tidd

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.