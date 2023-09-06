AFL legend Michael Long will walk into Wagga on Friday with a heartfelt message.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander activist and Hall of Famer steps through the city as part of The Long Walk from Melbourne to Canberra and will join the community for discussion in formal and informal formats over two days before hitting the road for Gundagai.
Mr Long, Wiradjuri elder Uncle Hewitt Whyman and the Riverina for Yes campaigners invite the public to an evening at the Playhouse Theatre on understanding the Voice on Friday night.
They hope to attract people from all walks of the community to come together and learn more about constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through the Voice to Parliament.
In other news
"We walked in 2004 for a voice and a vision," Mr Long said.
"This year I have decided to bring forward my 20th anniversary Long Walk to support the campaign for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
"This event in Wagga is open to everyone and is an opportunity for different communities to come together, learn, ask questions and engage in a constructive conversation about the referendum."
Aunty Mary Atkinson will do the welcome to country, while Mr Long will also be joined by Wagga lawyer Jessica Munro and Uncle Hewitt at the free event when doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.
The campaigner also plans to join the region's football fans in a more informal setting at the Farrer League grand final at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Uncle Hewitt said he is very proud to be speaking alongside Mr Long at the Friday event.
"It is fantastic for Wagga that on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Michael's first walk from Melbourne to Canberra that he will be coming to visit Wagga and that we have an opportunity to listen to him speak," he said.
"Michael is admired across Australia for his great integrity and truth telling in a time where there is unfortunately a lot of disinformation, particularly in relation to Indigenous support for the Voice. So please come and hear from both of us why a voice to parliament is so important."
Organisers say tickets are limited, but those looking to secure a seat at Friday's forum can book through Humanitix.
"If you are undecided how you will vote or hearing iif you don't know then vote No' then please come and be informed about the Yes perspective before voting on such an important matter that will set the direction of Australia for decades to come," Riverina for Yes co-captain Nick Spragg said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.