Developers have proposed to transform the Sturt Highway's eastern approach to Wagga, according to plans lodged for a new business park.
Motorists arriving in the city could see a major change as part of the shake-up one of the major thoroughfare, with applicants Civil and Civic including a roundabout in its $1.99m commercial development proposal.
Plans for the installation of a new roundabout at the highway's intersection of Bakers Lane are currently on public exhibition with Wagga City Council as part of a development application for an industrial estate at Gumly.
Civil and Civic managing director Ben Moseley said the road change is one part of the company's major project to revitalise the city's east with a 10-lot subdivision and internal road network at 3870 Sturt Highway.
"We are hopeful of attracting medium to large-size business, commercial operations, whether it be a grocery chain, store chain, one of the plant manufacturers, agriculture or construction," he said.
Mr Moseley hopes to bring business to the city's precinct and employ over 300 people in the process.
"We're hopeful to... service the growing Commonwealth government, general public and other business operations [on this end of town]," he said.
In the process, he hopes the project can go a long way to transforming the eastern entrance to town, which he said currently contains a lot of "derelict" or old infrastructure that "doesn't present well."
"[In contrast] we hope to really present the gateway to town with well-landscaped with rocks, stones, feature walls and established landscape features and improve the presentation of the entrance to town," he said.
The developers themselves are offering to foot the bill for the roundabout, which they say will improve access for future traffic and provide immediate help to local residents who use the road to access the ever-growing Governor's Hill estate nearby.
"It will also make the Bakers Lane south intersection safer," he said, pointing out the current traffic already sees "quite a high traffic flow."
"The intersection of Bakers Lane South and the Sturt Highway is at times congested as a result of that."
A traffic impact assessment lodged with the DA, which is on public exhibition until September 13, estimates the development would generate 281 vehicle trips per day.
If approved by council, works to build the roundabout could start within weeks.
"The roundabout construction would be an eight-week program," Mr Moseley said.
The construction would cause minimal disruption, he said, with plans to build a temporary road for traffic diversion until the project is complete.
"We plan to shut down the existing alignment and push the traffic onto the temporary road which might stretch for about 150 metres," Mr Moseley said.
He said once the roundabout is built, it would be opened up and fully operational.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the department was working together with council to "consider the impacts and benefits" of the proposed roundabout.
"In forming a response, Transport will liaise with and collate input from various parties regarding its impact and benefits to the highway and motorists," the spokesperson said.
"This intersection work has been proposed as part of a private development and there is no proposed funding from Transport for NSW for this work."
