The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New Sturt Highway roundabout plans set to revitalise Wagga 'gateway' at Gumly

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans to revitalise the city's east could include a new roundabout on the Sturt Highway. Picture from the Civil and Civic development application
Plans to revitalise the city's east could include a new roundabout on the Sturt Highway. Picture from the Civil and Civic development application

Developers have proposed to transform the Sturt Highway's eastern approach to Wagga, according to plans lodged for a new business park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.