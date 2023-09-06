The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Lives saved by eagle-eyed neighbour in Temora e-scooter fire

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Temora man has saved his friend's home and life after spotting fire caused by a lithium-ion battery. Pictures supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW
A Temora man has saved his friend's home and life after spotting fire caused by a lithium-ion battery. Pictures supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW

A Riverina man has saved his neighbour's life after spotting flames licking out of a storeroom when an e-scooter battery spontaneously ignited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.