Lives saved by eagle-eyed neighbour in Temora e-scooter fire

A Riverina man has saved his neighbour's life after spotting flames licking out of a storeroom when an e-scooter battery spontaneously ignited.
The passer-by was driving along Loftus Street in Temora around 9am on Monday when he noticed the structure on fire, and hit the brakes.
He rushed to the front door of the home to alert his friend, Fire and Rescue NSW said, as the alarm was raised with them.
The pair tackled the flames with a garden hose until the Temora FRNSW crews arrived.
Brigade deputy captain Grant Reid said firefighters confirmed the main fire was out and tackled several spot fires before they got to work determining the cause.
In other news
Inside the storeroom, they discovered two e-scooters, one of which had a faulty lithium-ion battery which had failed.
"It appears the battery ignited spontaneously...it wasn't being charged," Mr Reid said.
"Had the fire broken out in the middle of the night, this could have ended tragically."
Three people, including the resident and his saviour neighbour, were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.
The dangers of e-scooters have been highlighted by firefighters, who remind members of the public to be extra careful when it comes to the lithium-in batteries.
FRNSW urges people not to over-charge or leave batteries charging unattended - particularly overnight or while sleeping - and to only purchase reputable products.
Batteries and devices should never be charged on beds, sofas or around highly-flammable materials, and people are warned not to mix and match chargers and devices.
Larger equipment, such as e-bikes and gardening tools, should be stored outside of bedrooms and living spaces.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.