Farmers tried in vain to come to the rescue of a Wagga man who died in a crash, investigators say, as they continue working to determine how the road tragedy occurred.
The man tragically died after the car he was driving left Old Wagga South Road at Mimosa and hit a tree around 8.30pm on Thursday.
The Toyota Landcruiser burst into flames after the impact, drawing nearby farmers to the scene, police said.
"A 40-year-old man believed to be from Wagga was heading south ... when at a point near the intersection with Tara-Bectric Road he left the road and collided with a tree," acting Inspector and traffic manager at Riverina Highway Patrol Ged Horsley said.
Police believe the ute he was driving continued for up to 70 metres parallel to the road before impact.
"The male was attended to by some local farmers who extinguished the fire, but unfortunately he died [at the scene]," Acting Inspector Horsley said.
He said the matter is currently under investigation with no contributing factors yet identified.
"We can only remind the community to be careful on any unfamiliar roads and when travelling on the quieter country roads," he said.
"Slow down, drive with caution."
Acting Inspector Horsley also advised people to be aware of their fatigue levels and take a break.
Investigating are continuing with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting the online reporting page at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
