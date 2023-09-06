Junior netballers excel in 2023 grand finals, Tigers, Goannas, Lions add silverware to their cabinets

There was nothing but hotly contested netball at Sunday's Wagga and district junior netball league grand finals on Sunday, with three clubs represented in this year's premiership class.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Wagga Tigers, and Eastlakes MCU all added some silverware to their cabinets.
The day started out strong, with a big crowd arriving at Robertson Oval early for the festivities.
An outstanding first quarter in the under 11s grand final, where they kept their opponents to just one goal, set Eastlakes up for their first win of the day.
Goannas won the game 22-16 with Maya Dunn and Isabel Baggio taking out the best on court awards.
After earning their grand final spot two week's ago with a one goal win over Turvey Park in the under 12s qualifying final, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong finished the year with a 20-14 win over North Wagga.
The sun had settled in for the day and the girls battled out for the full four quarters, with Darcy Ward and Indi Fairman awarded best on court.
Just four goals separated the under 13s premiers from the runners up, as Eastlakes just got past Wagga Tigers for a 27-23 win.
Abbey Hunt and Eloise Quintal took home the best on court medals after a battle in the sun.
There was ample of high quality netball played on Sunday, but perhaps the game of the day was Wagga Tigers win over Eastlakes in the under 14s competition.
With just one goal Tigers earned themselves the title of premiers in the 26-27 game.
Micourters Evie Perry and Molly Stephens proved themselves to be the best on court in a to-the-final-whistle battle.
Wrapping up the day was the under 15s, with Wagga Tigers pulling out an eight goal win over Eastlakes.
Tigers lost just one game all season, in round three, before winning the premiership in a tough game 33-25.
Scarlett Wadley and Inez McPherson were presented with the best on court awards.
