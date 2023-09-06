The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Junior netballers excel in 2023 grand finals, Tigers, Goannas, Lions add silverware to their cabinets

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior premiership winners Wagga Tigers, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Eastlakes MCU, and Wagga Tigers. Pictures supplied
Junior premiership winners Wagga Tigers, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Eastlakes MCU, and Wagga Tigers. Pictures supplied

There was nothing but hotly contested netball at Sunday's Wagga and district junior netball league grand finals on Sunday, with three clubs represented in this year's premiership class.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.