Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong proved too strong for Coolamon in the Wagga District Junior Football League under 13's grand final at Robertson Oval.
Undefeated heading into the contest, the Lions proved why they were the top side in the competition defeating the Hoppers by 103 points.
The Lions were on from the first bounce and went into quarter time with a 38-point lead after kicking six unanswered goals in the first term.
The early dominance continued through the remaining three quarters as the Lions eventually ran out 16.9 (105) to 0.2 (2) winners over the Hoppers.
Hayden Gardiner was recently named the league best and fairest winner in the under 13's competition and he topped off his stellar year with GGGM's best on ground award for the grand final.
Gardiner wasn't the only standout for the Lions though as Ashton Feary, Blair Walsh, Chase Burgess and Tex Symons were also impressive in the victory.
Symons and Nate Absolum both finished with three goals apiece for the Lions while Burgess, Charlie Crowe, Gardiner and Jock Symons all finished with two majors.
Cooper Cottam was named as the Hoppers' best on ground while Max Cook, Ryder Spencer and William Hewitt were also among their better players.
